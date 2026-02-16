The Delhi High Court on Monday granted bail to Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) President M K Faizi in a money-laundering case. A trial court had earlier dismissed his plea, citing him as a flight risk who could influence witnesses.

The trial court dismissed his earlier bail plea on August 28, 2025. It is alleged that a fund transfer was made from the PFI to SDPI. ED said that Faizi had been a member of the PFI since its inception. In 2009, he started SDPI.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna granted bail to M K Faizi after hearing submissions from the counsel for the accused and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The details of the order of judgement are to be uploaded by the court.

Trial Court's Bail Rejection

Faizi had moved a bail plea through advocate Rajat Bhardwaj. Patiala House Court had rejected the bail plea of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) President M K Faizy in a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The special court rejected Moideen Kutty alias M K Faizi's bail plea after considering the submissions and material placed on record by the investigating agency. The court had also considered the past conduct of Faizy, who did not appear before the ED on summons.

Concerns Over Flight Risk and Influence

The court also noted that, being a party president, he might use his influence. " It shows that the accused had madean attempt to evade the process of law and therefore, in the absence of any material to show otherwise, he is a flight risk which can be so inferred from his previous conduct," ASJ Chander Jit Singh said in the order of August 28.

The court stated that the accused is the President of a political party, and the accused argued that the party had contested the General Election. "These facts are important to note to show that the accused is a person who would wield influence in the area by virtue of his position. It is a matter of common knowledge that the President of any political party is ordinarily a person who has the capacity to influence the cadre of the party and to whom the cadre ordinarily listens," the court had said in the order.

Enforcement Directorate's Allegations

The court noted that the ED had filed a supplementary prosecution complaint (Charge sheet). In this supplementary complaint, SDPI is one of the accused. The court had said that, therefore, the contention on behalf of ED in respect of the applicability of Section 70 of PMLA cannot be ruled out at this stage, for the reason that, being the President of an organisation, the accused is certainly holding a responsible position for conducting the business of the organisation.

It was argued on behalf of the accused that he had no role in this case, but the order taking cognisance and summoning the accused was not stated to have been challenged, the court noted. The court had rejected the contention of Defence counsel that the allegations that PFI was influencing the decisions of SDPI seem to be incorrect. The court had said, " In this regard, it is a matter of record that details of the existence of various units or the existence of SDPI are specified in the supplementary prosecution complaint."

Arrest and Specific Charges

ED had arrested M K Faizi from Indira Gandhi Airport in March last year while he was on the way to Delhi from Kochi.

While opposing the bail plea, the ED contended that during the course of investigation, it was noticed that UP police Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) registered FIR on 16.2.2021 under 120 B and 121A of IPC, 13, 16, 18 and 20 of UAPA, 3,4, and 5 of the Explosives Act and 3 and 25 of the Arms Act against two PFI members Anshad Badruddin and Firoz. K, who were arrested by the police and improvised explosive devices, one 32 bore pistol and 7 live cartridges were seized from them.

The ED had also submitted that the accused Faizy received Rs. 3.50 lakh in his two bank accounts from various PFI bank accounts during January 2018 to January 2021 for the purpose of imparting training to PFI's cadres.

The agency has alleged that SDPI is a political front of the banned organisation PFI. While seeking remand of the accused, the ED stated that the PFI was declared an unlawful organisation on September 28, 2022. (ANI)