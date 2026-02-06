The Delhi High Court on Friday extended the interim bail of former Jaypee CMD Manoj Gaur by 10 days. The bail, granted due to his mother's terminal illness, was challenged by the ED in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

The Delhi High Court on Friday extended the interim bail granted to Manoj Gaur, former CMD, Jaypee Infratech Ltd, for 10 days. He has been arrested for alleged money laundering. He was granted 14 days' interim bail by the trial court due to his mother's health. The order was challenged by the ED. Gaur had also sought the extension of the interim bail.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani extended the interim bail granted to Manoj Gaur for 10 days. While extending the interim bail, the High Court imposed conditions, including that Manoj Gaur shall not be involved in any business transactions, he shall not make any banking transactions, and shall also not transfer or create any third-party right in the properties. It is also directed that Gaur shall submit his passport to the investigation officer.

Justice Bhambhani, while extending the interim bail, noted that the medical condition of Gaur's mother is death bed and terminally ill. Meanwhile, the High Court has listed the plea of the Enforcement Directorate for hearing in March.

Bail Extension Plea and Courtroom Arguments

Gaur has approached the High Court for extension of interim bail as the order of interim bail was under challenge before the Delhi High Court.

Advocate Rahul Tyagi appeared for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and opposed the fresh plea by submitting that it is unheard of that a fresh plea for extension has been filed when the order granting interim bail is under challenge.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra and Advocate Dr. Farrukh Khan appeared for Manoj Gaur, who submitted that the interim bail is expiring tomorrow. Therefore, we are before the court.

Senior Counsel submitted that the ED has not verified the medical condition of Gaur's mother. The submissions were opposed by Advocate Rahul Tyagi.

ED's Challenge and Case Background

The Delhi High Court on January 30 issued notice on the plea of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the interim bail granted to Businessman Manoj Gaur, former CMD of Jaypee Infratech Ltd, on mother's health. The High Court had also directed the ED to verify the current medical condition of his mother. Counsel for Gaur is directed to provide all medical documents to the Investigation Officer.

ED's counsel Rahul Tyagi had submitted that the interim bail was granted during the hearing of regular bail, and the twin conditions of PMLA for bail were not considered. It was argued by the ED that it is a case of alleged money laundering of Rs. 13000 crores, and there are 25000 victims home buyer.

The trial court granted interim bail without considering the offer made by ED to grant custody parole to Accused to solace her mother. On the other hand, Advocate Farrukh Khan opposed ED's submissions and argued that the twin conditions don't apply to the grant of interim bail. All the facts regarding the medical condition of Gaur's mother by the ED. She is bedridden and 92 years old.

Patiala House Court on January 24 granted 14 days' interim bail to Manoj Gaur on the health condition of old age mother. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case registered in 2018. He was arrested on November 13, 2025. The court had granted interim bail to Manoj Gaur on two sureties of Rs. 5 lakh each.

It was argued that the health condition of Manoj Gaur's mother is deteriorating day by day. She is of old age and requires dialysis. She is very weak and suffering from various medical ailments. He wants to be with his mother. On the other hand, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Atul Tripathi had opposed the bail plea and submitted that there are other members to look after her. It is highlighted in the plea that Gaur is 61 years of age and has a 30-year medical history. It was stated that Gaur's detention, viewed in the backdrop of an eight-year-old ED case, documentary allegations, absence of personal gain, statutory divestment of control over companies, and serious medical infirmities, is grossly disproportionate and violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

Details of the Money Laundering Probe

On November 13, the Court granted 5 days' custody of Manoj Gaur to ED. It had submitted that it is a money laundering case related to the money of Home Buyers. Accused persons collected Rs. 13000 crores but did not use the same to give accommodation to home buyers.

ED had said that it arrested Manoj Gaur, former Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of M/s Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. (JAL) and former Chairman and Managing Director of M/s Jaypee Infratech Ltd. (JIL), under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The arrest took place following a detailed investigation and analysis of evidence gathered during the ongoing probe in an ECIR recorded by the ED under PMLA in connection with the Jaypee Group, the agency said in a release.

It was also said that the ED initiated an investigation against the Jaypee group on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wings (EOW) of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police, based on complaints filed by homebuyers of Jaypee Wishtown and Jaypee Greens projects, alleging criminal conspiracy, cheating, and criminal breach of trust against the company and its promoters. It is alleged that the funds collected from thousands of homebuyers for the construction and completion of residential projects were diverted for purposes other than construction, leaving the homebuyers defrauded and their projects incomplete, the agency added.

ED investigation revealed that out of approximately Rs. 14,599 Crore collected by JAL and JIL from homebuyers (as per claims admitted by NCLT), substantial amounts were diverted for non-construction purposes and siphoned off to related group entities and trusts, including Jaypee Sewa Sansthan (JSS), M/s Jaypee Healthcare Ltd. (JHL), and M/s Jaypee Sports International Ltd. (JSIL), the ED said. It is revealed during the investigation that Manoj Gaur is the Managing Trustee of Jaypee Sewa Sansthan (JSS), which received part of the diverted funds, the agency claimed.

Earlier, on 23 May 2025, the ED had conducted search operations at 15 locations in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Mumbai, including the offices and premises of M/s Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. and M/s Jaypee Infratech Ltd. During the searches, ED seized a large volume of financial and digital records, along with documents evidencing the offence of money laundering and diversion of funds, ED said. The agency has alleged that the investigation has established the central role of Manoj Gaur in the planning and execution of the fund diversion through a complex web of transactions within the Jaypee Group and its associated entities. (ANI)