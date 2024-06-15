Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Delhi HC directs Kejriwal's wife Sunita, others to take down video of CM's court proceedings

    The Delhi High Court ordered Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to remove a video recording of court proceedings where her husband addressed the court after his arrest in an excise policy case.

    Delhi HC directs Kejriwal's wife Sunita, others to take down video of CM's court proceedings anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 15, 2024, 11:54 AM IST

    The Delhi High Court issued an order on Saturday (June 15) directing Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to remove a video recording of court proceedings. The recording was made while her husband addressed the court in person after his arrest in the excise policy case. A Division Bench comprising Justices Neena Bansal Krishna and Amit Sharma also instructed social media platforms such as X (Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube to remove similar content related to the video recording of court proceedings once it comes to their attention.

    The Court additionally ordered various other social media accounts to remove the video. The Bench also issued notices to Sunita Kejriwal, the social media platforms, and other handles that had shared the video. This decision was made during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Vaibhav Singh.

    Singh informed the court that Sunita Kejriwal and several other social media accounts affiliated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) shared the audio/video of Arvind Kejriwal addressing the Rouse Avenue court. The Delhi Chief Minister personally addressed the court when he appeared before Special Judge (PC Act) Kaveri Baweja following his arrest in the case concerning Delhi's excise policy.

    Advocate Vaibhav Singh has requested a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the incident. He argued that after Kejriwal addressed the Rouse Avenue Court on March 28, multiple social media accounts linked to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and various opposition parties recorded video/audio of the court proceedings and shared them on social media platforms.

    Singh contended that according to the "High Court of Delhi Rules for Video Conferencing for Courts 2021," recording court proceedings is prohibited. He further argued that the dissemination of these videos on social media was an attempt to tarnish the image of the judiciary and its judges.
     

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2024, 12:02 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Mild tremors earthquake hit Thrissur, Palakkad regions on Saturday june 15 2024 anr

    Kerala: Mild tremors hit Thrissur, Palakkad regions; Check Details

    Renuka Swamy post-mortem Report OUT: Darshan's fan died of shock and haemorrhage; read complete autopsy details RBA

    Renuka Swamy post-mortem report OUT: Darshan's fan died of shock and haemorrhage; read complete autopsy detail

    No toilet, water breaks for Amazon India workers till targets are met: Report gcw

    No toilet, water breaks for Amazon India workers till targets are met: Report

    PM Modi shares glimpses from his G7 summit highlighting India's perspective at world stage [WATCH] anr

    PM Modi shares glimpses from his G7 summit highlighting India's perspective at world stage [WATCH]

    Kerala: Union Minister Suresh Gopi visits Congress stalwart K Karunakaran's memorial in Thrissur anr

    Kerala: Union Minister Suresh Gopi visits Congress stalwart K Karunakaran's memorial in Thrissur

    Recent Stories

    T20 World Cup 2024: Tim Southee, Trent Boult shine as NZ register first win; thrash Uganda by 9 wickets snt

    T20 World Cup 2024: Tim Southee, Trent Boult shine as NZ register first win; thrash Uganda by 9 wickets

    Kerala: Mild tremors earthquake hit Thrissur, Palakkad regions on Saturday june 15 2024 anr

    Kerala: Mild tremors hit Thrissur, Palakkad regions; Check Details

    G7 Summit: A look at PM Modi's visit to Italy gcw

    G7 Summit: A look at PM Modi's visit to Italy

    Renuka Swamy post-mortem Report OUT: Darshan's fan died of shock and haemorrhage; read complete autopsy details RBA

    Renuka Swamy post-mortem report OUT: Darshan's fan died of shock and haemorrhage; read complete autopsy detail

    football Euro 2024: Records broken during Germany's 5-1 win over Scotland in opening clash; look at top talking points snt

    Euro 2024: Records broken during Germany's 5-1 win over Scotland in opening clash; look at top talking points

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon