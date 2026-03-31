The Delhi High Court has directed the Indian Nursing Council to consider establishing a grievance redressal mechanism for nurses, following a PIL by the IPNA. The Council has two months to decide after receiving the association's representation.

The Delhi High Court has directed the Indian Professional Nurses Association (IPNA) to submit a representation to the Secretary of the Indian Nursing Council (INC), and asked the Council to consider and decide the same within a stipulated time, while examining the need for establishing a grievance redressal mechanism.

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Details of the PIL

The direction came in a public interest litigation filed by IPNA, which raised grievances that the Indian Nursing Council had not put in place a proper mechanism to address complaints of nursing professionals. The petition also alleged that despite circulars issued in August and September 2011 prohibiting service bonds for students, some institutions continue to follow such practices.

The matter was heard by a Bench comprising the Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia. The petitioner was represented by Advocate Joe Sebastian, while Advocate V.S.R. Krishna appeared for respondent No.2.

During the hearing, counsel for the respondent submitted that the Indian Nursing Council has been taking steps to ensure compliance with its circulars and that institutions are expected to adhere to them.

Court Issues Key Directives

After considering the submissions, the Court observed that the issues raised could be addressed through an appropriate representation. It directed the petitioner association to file a detailed representation within two weeks, placing all relevant materials on record.

The Court further directed that the competent authority of the Indian Nursing Council shall consider the representation and take an appropriate decision within two months thereafter. It added that, while doing so, the Council should examine the need for establishing a grievance redressal mechanism to deal with complaints effectively and communicate decisions to complainants.

With these directions, the High Court disposed of the petition. (ANI)