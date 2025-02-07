Delhi HC bars unauthorized use of Ratan Tata's name, logo for events

The Delhi High Court barred the unauthorized use of Ratan Tata’s name and Tata Trusts' logo for an event. The defendants, organizing the ‘Ratan Tata Icon Award,’ agreed to cancel it. The court sought compliance assurance and scheduled a follow-up hearing for February 12.

Delhi HC bars unauthorized use of Ratan Tata's name, logo for events vkp
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 7, 2025, 3:12 PM IST

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday ruled against the use of logos and images related to Ratan Tata and Tata Trusts, acknowledging that Tata is a well-known trademark and that the late Ratan Tata is a prominent figure deserving of name protection.

Justice Mini Pushkarna's bench, while hearing a lawsuit filed by the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Tata Sons Pvt Ltd issued an injunction against Rajat Srivastava, who had been planning to organize an award ceremony named the 'Ratan Tata Icon Award.'

According to the lawsuit, the defendants, despite being notified, chose to continue to advertise and publicize an unauthorized event and award, falsely claiming support by and association with the Tata Trusts and its former Chairman, late Ratan N Tata.

During the proceedings, the defendants agreed to cancel the awards event and refrain from using Ratan Tata's name. Taking note of this submission, the court also sought an undertaking from the defendants regarding compliance and scheduled a follow-up for February 12.

The plaintiffs, Tata, were represented by Senior Advocate Rajeev Nayar. The lawsuit was filed through the law firm Anand and Anand, with representation by Pravin Anand and Achuthan Sreekumar.

According to the suit, upon learning about the Defendants' unauthorized and misleading events scheduled for February 10, 2025, at the Constitutional Club of India and Maharashtra Sadan, New Delhi, the Plaintiffs sent a representative to verify the Defendants' claims.

When the representative inquired at Maharashtra Sadan, they were informed that no such event was known to them and that the posts using their institution's name were unauthorized and surprising.

Conversely, at the Constitutional Club of India, the representative was told that there was a booking under Defendant Rajat Srivastava's name, but the officials did not provide any additional details about the booking or event. (ANI)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Vivek Ramaswamy's critic Ann Coulter's remark on Indian deportees from US sparks row: 'Anybody named Vivek' shk

Vivek Ramaswamy's critic Ann Coulter's remark on Indian deportees from US sparks row: 'Anybody named Vivek'

Rahul Gandhi demands election voter list of Maharashtra, hints at legal action anr

Rahul Gandhi demands election voter list of Maharashtra, hints at legal action

Six dead, 16 injured in road accident involving bike, mini-bus, and tanker in Madhya Pradesh's Indore dmn

Six dead, 16 injured in road accident involving bike, mini-bus, and tanker in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

Delhi: Bihar woman gives birth on train at Anand Vihar with RPF's help vkp

Delhi: Bihar woman gives birth on train at Anand Vihar with RPF's help

Kerala Budget 2025: Land tax sees major revision; 50 percent increase across slabs anr

Kerala Budget 2025: Land tax sees major revision; 50 per cent increase across slabs

Recent Stories

Lakshmi Bhandar for men? West Bengal govt may introduce financial aid for male beneficiaries? gcw

Lakshmi Bhandar for men? West Bengal govt may introduce financial aid for male beneficiaries?

Dopamine Dressing: How bold colors can instantly boost your mood

Dopamine Dressing: How bold colors can instantly boost your mood

Chains that Gen X women are breaking in their 40s, Surprising Gen Z! MEG

Chains that Gen X women are breaking in their 40s, Surprising Gen Z!

Vivek Ramaswamy's critic Ann Coulter's remark on Indian deportees from US sparks row: 'Anybody named Vivek' shk

Vivek Ramaswamy's critic Ann Coulter's remark on Indian deportees from US sparks row: 'Anybody named Vivek'

Rahul Gandhi demands election voter list of Maharashtra, hints at legal action anr

Rahul Gandhi demands election voter list of Maharashtra, hints at legal action

Recent Videos

Climate Change Watch | Dead Sea DISASTER: Can It Be Saved?

Climate Change Watch | Dead Sea DISASTER: Can It Be Saved?

Video Icon
Passengers Evacuate as Fire Engulfs Train Near Philadelphia #ViralVideo

Passengers Evacuate as Fire Engulfs Train Near Philadelphia #ViralVideo

Video Icon
Priyanka Chopra Joins Brother's Mehendi Ceremony in a Floral Lehenga, with Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra Joins Brother's Mehendi Ceremony in a Floral Lehenga, with Malti Marie

Video Icon
Priyanka Chopra Dazzles in Blue Lehenga at Brother Siddharth’s Wedding, Attends with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Dazzles in Blue Lehenga at Brother Siddharth’s Wedding, Attends with Nick Jonas

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Virat Kohli Said Champions Trophy More Competitive than World Cup

Asianet News Rewind | When Virat Kohli Said Champions Trophy More Competitive than World Cup

Video Icon