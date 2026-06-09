Delhi Police arrested Amir alias Tillan, a key aide of gangster Hasim Baba, after a shootout near Shastri Park Metro. He was wanted for a double murder in Farsh Bazar. Police recovered a pistol, cartridges, and empty shells from the spot.

Dreaded criminal arrested after shootout

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a dreaded criminal, identified as Amir alias Saleem alias Tillan, following a shootout near the Shastri Park Metro Depot. Amir is a key associate of jailed gangster Hasim Baba and was wanted for the brutal double murder of a man and his nephew in Shahdara's Farsh Bazar last year. According to police, on Diwali night of October 31, 2024, armed assailants shot dead a man and his nephew outside their residence in Farsh Bazar. The deceased man's son also sustained injuries. The execution, caught on CCTV, had sparked widespread outrage on social media.

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Acting on a secret tip-off on June 8, a specialised Crime Branch team led by Insp. Man Singh and Insp. Sunder Gautam laid a trap near the Shastri Park Metro depot. When intercepted at 10:48 PM, the accused whipped out a pistol and opened fire on the police party. In a response, HC Manoj fired in self-defence, targeting the accused's legs, leading to his apprehension.

The 34-year-old accused, a resident of Maujpur, is a habitual offender with 14 previous involvements in cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, and Arms Act violations across Delhi.

Meanwhile, the police recovered a 32 bore pistol, four live cartridges, and four empty shells from the spot. A fresh case has been registered at the Crime Branch Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway to probe his involvement in other gang-related activities.

Another Hasim Baba gang member killed

Earlier, one of the Hasim baba gang members, Waseem, who had narrowly escaped death during the GTB Hospital shootout, was stabbed to death on December 30, 2025, near the loop road behind DDA Park in Delhi's Shastri Park area. The killing has revived focus on the earlier hospital attack in which an innocent patient, Riyazuddin, lost his life.

According to Delhi Police, information was received at Police Station Shastri Park during the midnight hours of December 30-31, 2025, from JPC Hospital about a man with stab injuries who was declared brought dead. The deceased was identified as Waseem (33), son of Hasmat, a resident of Buland Masjid, Shastri Park.

Police said the case was solved within hours, with two accused siblings arrested in connection with the murder. The knife used in the crime has also been recovered.

Investigators suspect that the attackers had personal access to Waseem, which may have been exploited to carry out the killing. (ANI)