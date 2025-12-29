The Delhi Government is enhancing EWS housing in DUSIB colonies, focusing on Savda Ghevra. CM Rekha Gupta announced that thousands of vacant flats will be repaired and allotted with full community facilities to ensure a dignified life for the poor.

The Delhi Government says it is steadily moving forward with its resolve to provide not just a roof, but a dignified and well-facilitated life to citizens belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of the capital, according to an official release.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that in this direction, community facilities are being developed in existing EWS residential colonies of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). The Government's objective is not merely to construct houses and consider its responsibility fulfilled, but to ensure that the poor and underprivileged have access to education, healthcare, sanitation, water supply, green spaces and livelihood-related facilities together. The development of basic and social infrastructure in large colonies built for the poor, such as Savda Ghevra, remains among the government's highest priorities. The Chief Minister stated that from the coming year, eligible poor families will begin receiving allotment of flats, the release said.

Focus on Savda Ghevra Colony

The Chief Minister informed that the Savda Ghevra EWS residential colony has been developed over approximately 37.81 acres of land. Between 2012 and 2018-2020, a total of 7,620 residential units were constructed here, of which 6,476 flats are currently vacant. However, previous governments showed little interest in settling poor families in this colony, as many flats are now in need of repair. She further said that these figures clearly indicate the colony's capacity to accommodate a large population, and for this, the timely development of essential social and community facilities is crucial.

The colony has a 100 per cent sewerage network, which is considered a significant achievement from the perspective of basic urban infrastructure. The Delhi Government says it has now begun preparations to settle poor families here, and essential facilities are being provided at a fast pace.

Developing a Complete Living Environment

The Chief Minister emphasised that the Government's thinking is not limited to providing permanent houses alone; rather, the aim is to settle poor families in colonies where all basic facilities related to education, healthcare, sanitation, water supply, green spaces and livelihoods are available together, the release stated.

According to the Chief Minister, keeping in view green spaces and environmental balance, 39 residential parks have been developed in Savda Ghevra, covering a total area of over 22,000 square metres. In addition, two underground water tanks, booster stations and overhead water tanks have been provided to ensure a sustainable and uninterrupted water supply. For solid waste management, four collection points have been constructed, including facilities for waste segregation.

The Chief Minister said that cleanliness, greenery and water management are the lifelines of any colony, and the Government is ensuring that there is no shortfall in these facilities at Savda Ghevra.

The release said that several important facilities in the colony are still under construction. Of the two proposed primary schools, one has been completed. Similarly, a dispensary or hospital has been proposed. Facilities linked to local trade and employment, such as a local shopping centre, service market, milk booth, and three-wheeler and taxi stands, are also in the process of development.

The Chief Minister clearly stated that in the absence of such facilities, residents are compelled to travel long distances for daily needs, which the Government cannot accept.

Within a radius of 1.5 kilometres of Savda Ghevra, facilities such as bus stops, community halls, a post office, health centres, schools, Anganwadi centres and Basti Vikas Kendras are already available. Within a 3-kilometre radius, metro stations, police posts, police stations, and additional educational and healthcare institutions are accessible.

The Chief Minister said that there is a need to integrate these facilities more effectively with the colony's internal infrastructure so that residents can derive their full benefit.

Government's Broader Vision and Commitment

The Delhi CM said that instructions have been issued to complete incomplete community facilities on a priority basis in all DUSIB EWS colonies, including Savda Ghevra. The Government is developing schools, health centres, community buildings and market facilities in a phased manner, so that poor families receive civic amenities at par with other parts of the city. She stated that this is not merely a housing project, but a campaign for social justice and inclusive urban development.

According to the Chief Minister, the Delhi Government has a clear resolve that no poor person or slum dweller in the capital should be deprived of dignified housing. She noted that many houses built for the poor remained vacant for years, resulting in wastage of public resources and denial of rightful benefits to needy families. The Government is committed to changing this situation and is prioritising the completion of pending community facilities in EWS colonies.

Action Plan and Allotment

The Chief Minister stated that construction of housing for the poor in Savda Ghevra began in 2012. These flats were built under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), and construction was completed by 2020. A total of 7,620 residential units were constructed, of which 6,476 flats are currently vacant. She informed that the Chief Minister has approved an allocation of ₹27.50 crore for the repair of 2,500 vacant flats to make them habitable. Allotment of these fully facilitated flats will begin from next year, while repair work on the remaining flats will be taken up in the next phase.

She added that the Delhi Government is developing schools, health centres, community buildings, markets and transport facilities in all EWS colonies in a phased manner. (ANI)