The Delhi government is launching the DURGA E-Auto Scheme, allotting 1,300 pink electric autos in its first phase. 1,170 are reserved for women and 130 for transgender persons to promote financial independence and e-transport.

DURGA E-Auto Scheme to Empower Women and Transgenders

The Delhi government is preparing to launch the DURGA (Driving, Upliftment and Rozgar for Women and Transgender) E-Auto Scheme, under which 1,300 pink electric autos will be allotted in the first phase. Of these, 1,170 are reserved for women and 130 for transgender persons. The scheme has been approved by the Delhi Cabinet under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the scheme is aimed at helping women and transgender persons earn a steady livelihood and become financially independent, while also promoting electric transport and improving last-mile connectivity.

Application and Allotment Process

Under the scheme, each revenue district will have a quota of up to 90 autos for women and 10 for transgender beneficiaries. Applications will be accepted through a digital portal developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Delhi. District Magistrate-led committees will check applications every week. If the number of eligible applicants exceeds the available quota, selection will take place through an online draw of lots.

Those selected will receive Letters of Intent, identity cards, DURGA jackets and caps. They will also be eligible for applicable incentives under the Delhi EV Policy 2026. Aggregators will be asked to provide free onboarding and subscriptions to help drivers join digital mobility platforms. The Transport Department has also requested dedicated parking and charging spaces for these autos at Metro and Namo Bharat RRTS stations from DMRC and NCRTC. A two-phase assessment will be carried out to review the scheme's impact on beneficiaries' livelihoods and financial well-being.

Broader Focus on Women's Safety and Development

This comes amid a broader focus of the Delhi Government on women's safety and development. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta earlier stressed the need for coordinated efforts among police, hospitals, legal aid services and shelter homes to ensure that women facing harassment or violence receive timely assistance and justice without having to run from one office to another.

Strengthening Support Systems

Addressing the two-day National Departmental Summit on Women and Child Development on Friday, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gupta outlined five priorities for strengthening support systems for women and children, including individual care plans for victims, better coordination between helplines and One Stop Centres, easier access to counselling and legal aid, prevention of child marriage, and effective implementation of laws against sexual harassment at workplaces.

Highlighting the importance of accessible support mechanisms, the Chief Minister referred to Women Helpline 181, emergency number 112 and Child Helpline 1098. She said 998 One Stop Centres across the country had assisted 15.95 lakh women, while 431 Shakti Sadans had provided support to 3.36 lakh women. (ANI)