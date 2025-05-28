The Delhi Government is planning to increase the monthly pension for senior citizens and persons with disabilities by Rs 500 to provide additional financial support to these sections.

The Delhi Government is planning to increase the monthly pension for senior citizens and persons with disabilities by Rs 500 to provide additional financial support to these sections. According to a source, the Department of Social Welfare has drafted the proposal and submitted it to the Cabinet, which has now referred it to the Finance Department for further evaluation. Once cleared by the Finance Department, the proposal will return to the Cabinet for final approval.

The Delhi government plans to increase pensions by Rs 500, benefiting at least 5.3 lakh senior citizens and 1.2 lakh people with disabilities.

After revising the scheme, senior citizens aged 60-69 will receive a pension of Rs 2500 per month, which used to be Rs 2000 per month under the Delhi New Old Age pension scheme 2025. Citizens above 70 will receive a pension of Rs 3000 per month, which used to be Rs 2500 monthly.

An Additional Rs 500 per month was being given to beneficiaries from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and minority communities, which is now expected to be Rs 1000 if the scheme is revised.

Under the pension scheme previously, individuals with 40 per cent to 60 per cent disability used to receive Rs 2,500 per month, which will now be Rs 3,000 under the revised scheme. Persons with over 60 per cent disability are currently receiving Rs 5,000 per month, which is now expected to be Rs 5,500 per month under the revised scheme.

To qualify for the pension schemes for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, applicants must be residents of Delhi for at least five years and possess an Aadhaar card with a Delhi address. The annual family income of the applicant must be below Rs 1 lakh. Also, the applicant must not be receiving any other pension or financial assistance from the central or state governments.

The pension schemes for senior citizens and persons with disabilities were last revised in Delhi in November 2024.