New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday strongly criticised Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition and AAP leader Atishi for her reported remarks on the recent India-Pakistan understanding, saying that “no one has the right to question the Army.”



Reacting to the AAP leader's comments, Gupta told reporters, "Looking after 140 crore people and taking the right decision can be done only by the person whose job it is to do so... No one has the right to raise questions on the Army."



"It is very easy to say anything in a closed, air-conditioned room watching television," she added.



Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Gupta held a review meeting on the public grievance redressal system at the Delhi Secretariat in Raisina Hill. She criticised the previous governments for failing to set up an effective grievance mechanism and said her government was working on a new system to directly address people's concerns.



"Delhi's public grievance system failed in all the previous governments' tenure... Our government is doing extensive homework to make an updated grievance redressal system to solve people's problems... We will set up complaint boxes in every registrar, sub-registrar, DM, and SDM offices, which the CM office will directly handle... Our government is practising zero tolerance on corruption," the Chief Minister said.



On Tuesday, Gupta had praised the Indian armed forces and expressed full support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi following Operation Sindoor. She hailed the military's efforts in tackling cross-border terrorism and said the country was united behind the soldiers.



"140 crore Indians stand in support of the armed forces and PM Modi. The armed forces fought bravely against Pakistan, and Pakistan knows that if it attacks, it will get a befitting reply from India. We thank the armed forces for giving a befitting reply to the terrorists. The entire country is proud of our forces," she said during the 'Tiranga Yatra' held in the national capital.



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched the Tiranga Yatra nationwide on Tuesday to honour the bravery of Indian soldiers and to spread awareness about the success of Operation Sindoor. The campaign will continue till May 23.



Several senior leaders, including BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and other party workers, joined Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in the yatra. (ANI)