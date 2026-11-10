The Delhi government has unveiled the Namo Yamuna River Safari at Sonia Vihar, featuring an electric cruise, children's zones, and food courts to revitalize the riverfront and promote eco-tourism in the national capital.

Delhi Launches Namo Yamuna River Safari

The Delhi government is set to launch its first recreational cruise service on the Yamuna River at Sonia Vihar on Tuesday, introducing a new tourism attraction in the national capital with a cruise offering visitors a 6-km round-trip experience between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur. Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will launch a recreational river cruise service along the Yamuna in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Minister Kapil Mishra and Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. The project is a joint initiative of the Centre, the Delhi government and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The state government will launch 'Namo Yamuna River Safari' today ahead of Chhath Puja.

Ahead of the launch, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra said the cruise vessel was ready for the flag-off ceremony at Sonia Vihar. "'Namo Yamuna River Safari' is about to be launched. We are here at Sonia Vihar, where the River Safari will be flagged off. Behind me, you can see the cruise, which is ready. This is a joint project by the Centre, the Delhi Government and the DDA. Chief Minister will launch this today," Mishra told ANI.

Recreational Facilities and Operations

He also highlighted the recreational facilities developed along the riverfront, including a children's play zone and food facilities. "A beautiful recreational zone has also been set up near the river where gaming activities for children are ready and a food zone is available. There will be a musical fountain here every evening, based on Lord Krishna and Yamuna Maiya...The last ticket will be issued around 9 pm. Entry will begin at 9 am. In the time to come, we will increase the number of boats here..." he added.

The cruise service will operate an electric vessel along a 6-km round-trip route, offering visitors a riverside eco-tourism experience. The facilities at the site will include a musical fountain, a children's play zone, shopping facilities, a food court and adventure sports activities. Online and on-site ticketing facilities will be available for visitors. According to Mishra, entry will begin at 9 am, while the last ticket will be issued around 9 pm. He also indicated that the number of boats would be increased in the future.

Boosting Tourism in Delhi

In a post on X, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the cruise service would provide Delhi with a new recreational experience and help strengthen people's connection with the Yamuna. "Yamuna River Cruise is all set to give Delhi a whole new experience! "Today, alongside Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Ji, we are launching the Yamuna River Cruise Service. It is a step towards bringing Maa Yamuna closer to the people, creating new opportunities for recreation and giving Delhi’s riverfront a fresh identity," Gupta said.

The project aims to promote sustainable and eco-friendly river tourism, encourage clean electric mobility on water, revive public engagement with the Yamuna and develop a new recreational space in the national capital. The inauguration and launch ceremony is scheduled for 11 am on Tuesday at Sonia Vihar. Union Ministers Shantanu Thakur and Harsh Malhotra, Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari are also listed among those attending the event.

The project promotional material also carries a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the convergence of cruise tourism and heritage tourism in India. "This confluence of cruise tourism and heritage tourism is happening in the country at a time when a booming phase of tourism is beginning in India," the statement attributed to the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

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