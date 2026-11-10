Social activist and Barefoot College founder Sanjit 'Bunker' Roy has passed away. Tributes have poured in from leaders like Shashi Tharoor and Ashok Gehlot, who praised his efforts in rural empowerment and sustainable development in India.

Tributes Pour in for Social Activist Sanjit 'Bunker' Roy

Social activist and founder of Barefoot College in Rajasthan’s Tilonia, Sanjit ‘Bunker’ Roy, passed away on Tuesday morning, with Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Ashok Gehlot expressing condolences over his demise and remembering his contribution to rural development and empowerment.

In a post on X, Tharoor expressed grief over Roy’s demise, describing him as a visionary social activist, pioneer and educator who dedicated his life to empowering rural India through self-reliance, sustainable development and grassroots innovation. "Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sanjit "Bunker" Roy, a Stephanian senior I had the privilege of meeting a few times. A visionary social activist, pioneer, and educator (and also national squash champion), Bunker Roy dedicated his life to empowering rural India through self-reliance, sustainable development, and grassroots innovation. By founding the @BarefootCollege," Tharoor wrote.

Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sanjit "Bunker" Roy, a Stephanian senior I had the privilege of meeting a few times. A visionary social activist, pioneer, and educator (and also national squash champion), Bunker Roy dedicated his life to empowering rural India through self-reliance, sustainable development, and grassroots innovation. By founding the @BarefootCollege in Tilonia, Rajasthan, he transcended conventional notions of formal education, proving that illiterate and semi-literate villagers, especially women, possessed the wisdom, skill, and capability to build, innovate, and lead. His extraordinary vision of training rural grandmothers into "Barefoot Solar Engineers" illuminated thousands of off-grid homes across India and the developing world, leaving behind an indelible legacy of dignity, community empowerment, and environmental stewardship. My heartfelt condolences to Aruna Roy, his family, colleagues, friends, admirers and the vast global community of changemakers inspired by his life's work. 🕉️ शांति 🙏🏼. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 10, 2026

Remembering His Contribution to Rural India

Recalling his contribution, Tharoor highlighted Roy’s efforts to empower rural communities, particularly women, through education and skill development. He also recalled Roy’s initiative of training rural grandmothers as “Barefoot Solar Engineers”, which helped bring electricity to thousands of off-grid homes in India and other developing countries.

"In Tilonia, Rajasthan, he transcended conventional notions of formal education, proving that illiterate and semi-literate villagers, especially women, possessed the wisdom, skill, and capability to build, innovate, and lead. His extraordinary vision of training rural grandmothers into "Barefoot Solar Engineers" illuminated thousands of off-grid homes across India and the developing world, leaving behind an indelible legacy of dignity, community empowerment, and environmental stewardship," he wrote.

Tharoor extended his condolences to Aruna Roy, Roy’s family, colleagues, friends and the global community inspired by his work. "My heartfelt condolences to Aruna Roy, his family, colleagues, friends, admirers and the vast global community of changemakers inspired by his life's work," he added.

Reflections from Ashok Gehlot

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed condolences, remembering Roy’s contributions to rural self-reliance, education and development. In his post on X, Gehlot said Roy followed the principles of Mahatma Gandhi and dedicated his life to empowering villages and bringing positive change to the lives of underprivileged people.

"I express my deepest condolences on the passing of Padma Shri awardee Shri Sanjit (Bunker) Roy, a social activist and founder of the Barefoot College in Tilonia. Following the principles of Mahatma Gandhi, he made significant contributions in various areas of rural self-reliance, education, and development. His entire life was dedicated to empowering villages and bringing positive change to the lives of the underprivileged," he wrote.

सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता एवं तिलोनिया स्थित बेयरफुट कॉलेज के संस्थापक, पद्मश्री से अलंकृत श्री संजीत (बंकर) रॉय के निधन पर मैं गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं। महात्मा गांधी के सिद्धांतों पर चलते हुए उन्होंने ग्रामीण आत्मनिर्भरता, शिक्षा एवं विकास के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में उल्लेखनीय योगदान दिया। उनका पूरा जीवन गांवों को सशक्त बनाने और वंचित वर्गों के जीवन में सकारात्मक बदलाव लाने के लिए समर्पित रहा। उनसे मेरा बहुत पुराना संपर्क था। कुछ समय पूर्व ही मैंने बेयरफुट कॉलेज का दौरा किया था और उनसे तथा श्रीमती अरुणा राय से मुलाकात की थी। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूं कि दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें और शोक-संतप्त परिवार को धैर्य एवं संबल प्रदान करें। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 10, 2026

Recalling his association with Roy, Gehlot said he had visited Barefoot College some time ago and met him and Aruna Roy. 'I had a long association with him. Some time ago, I visited the Barefoot College and met him and Mrs. Aruna Roy," he said. He also prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family. 'I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and give patience and strength to the bereaved family," he added.

Final Moments in Tilonia

According to Sowmya Kidambi, CEO & Director, Barefoot College, Roy passed away peacefully at 6.15 am at his home in Tilonia, Rajasthan, in the presence of his wife Aruna Roy and others.

"It is with profound grief that I put out this message - Bunker Roy passed away peacefully at 6.15 am this morning with Aruna and others around him. He went as he wanted to, in his own home in Tilonia, surrounded by some of the countless people who loved and cared for him deeply and passionately," she wrote on LinkedIn.

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