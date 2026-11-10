Union Home Minister Amit Shah, PM Modi, and other prominent political leaders extended warm greetings to the Gujarati community for the New Year, praying for happiness, peace, and prosperity as Vikram Samvat 2083 begins.

Political Leaders Extend Gujarati New Year Greetings

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday extended his greetings to the Gujarati community on the occasion of Gujarat New Year, wishing them happiness, peace, and prosperity. In a post on X, Shah said, "Heartfelt New Year wishes to all Gujarati brothers and sisters. May this new year bring a fresh glow of happiness, peace, prosperity and joy into all your lives. May Mother Lakshmi’s blessings forever rain down upon every family."

PM Modi and Congress President Convey Best Wishes

Alongside Shah, other political leaders also extended their wishes on the Gujarati New Year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Gujarati New Year greetings to people, wishing happiness, peace, prosperity and well-being for all on the occasion. In a post on X, the Prime Minister expressed hope that the beginning of the new year would bring renewed hopes of happiness, peace, prosperity and well-being into people’s lives. “Happy New Year…!!! May this auspicious beginning of the new year bring new hopes of happiness, peace, prosperity, and well-being into all your lives,” PM Modi wrote. He also wished people excellent health, joy and enthusiasm, expressing his heartfelt wishes for the year ahead. “May your lives overflow with excellent health, joy, and enthusiasm—these are my heartfelt wishes!” the Prime Minister added.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed hope for happiness, peace, prosperity and progress in the lives of all citizens. In a post on X, Kharge said, "Happy New Year! Heartfelt wishes to all brothers and sisters of Gujarat for the Gujarati New Year. May the new year bring new hopes of happiness, peace, prosperity and progress into everyone’s lives. Happy New Year!."

Gujarat CM Celebrates Vikram Samvat 2083

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel offered prayers and performed aarti at Shree Panchdev Temple in Gandhinagar and extended New Year greetings to people on the occasion of the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2083, wishing them good health, happiness, peace and prosperity. "I extend my warmest New Year greetings to everyone on the occasion of the new year, Vikram Samvat 2083, which begins today," he said.

Patel said he had prayed to the Almighty for everyone’s well-being and hoped that people’s lives would move forward with happiness, peace and prosperity. "At the feet of the Almighty, I have prayed for everyone—that everyone enjoys good health, and that each person’s life moves forward with happiness, peace, and prosperity," he said.