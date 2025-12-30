AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj slammed the Rekha Gupta-led govt for suspending two officers, stating the Delhi govt lacks this power. He said during AAP rule, only the LG could suspend officers based on NCCSA recommendations.

'Is it a Banana Republic?': AAP Slams Officer Suspension

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj questioned the Rekha Gupta-led government over the suspension of the Sub-Registrar of Kapashera and the Tehsildar of Mehrauli, stating that the Delhi government lacks the authority to suspend officers.

In an X post on Monday, Bharadwaj said that during the AAP government in Delhi, the Lieutenant Governor (LG) used to make the decisions on suspension of officers, acting upon recommendations made by the National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) established under the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023. NCCSA and bureaucratic control have been a point of contention, leading to a tussle between the previous AAP government and the Centre. "But the Elected Govt of Delhi never had the power to suspend any officer. During the AAP rule, it was a committee called NCCSA that sent recommendations to LG, and then it was up to LG to decide. Is it a banana republic?" the AAP leader wrote on X.

CM Orders Suspension Amid Allegations

Bharadwaj's remarks followed the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's order to suspend the Sub-Registrar of Kapashera and the Tehsildar of Mehrauli, following repeated complaints and serious allegations. The licence of a deed writer in Kapashera has been cancelled, with CM Rekha Gupta stressing that public officers must act with honesty and accountability.

The Centre-Delhi Govt Tussle Over Services

In 2023, the Centre brought a legislation to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) that recommends the transfer and posting of all Group A officers and officers of DANICS serving in Delhi. NCCSA is headed by the Chief Minister of Delhi, with the Chief Secretary and Principal Home Secretary of Delhi being the other two members.

The Centre brought in legislation designating the Lieutenant Governor (LG) as the administrator of Delhi, with final say over the postings and transfers of all bureaucrats serving the Delhi government. This negated the Constitution bench verdict that gave the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government the power to make laws and wield control over bureaucrats deputed to the Delhi government.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by the then Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, unanimously held that the Delhi government has "legislative and executive power over services" in the national capital, including the bureaucrats, except those relating to public order, police, and land. (ANI)