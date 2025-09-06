Two golden kalash, valued at Rs 1.5 crore, were stolen from a religious event held opposite the Red Fort in North Delhi.

Gold weighing approximately 760 grams, jewels including small jhari studded with diamonds and emeralds were stolen from the Red Fort premises during a religious ritual held here, police said on Saturday. Police said that Sudhir Jain, a businessman, used to bring Kalash for worship on a daily basis. "Last Tuesday, it disappeared from the stage in the middle of the program. The suspect's activities have been captured in CCTV footage," police said. According to the police, the suspect has been identified and and have expressed the possibility of his arrest soon.

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have arrested a habitual thief involved in the theft of gold biscuits worth lakhs from a passenger travelling through a metro train. The main accused, identified as 29-year-old Sonu Chand, was apprehended with Rs 3 lakh in suspected stolen proceeds, unveiling a broader nexus involving associates tied to the gold trade.

According to Delhi Police, on July 11, a case of gold theft was registered at PS Raja Garden Metro on the complaint of Amit Santra, who reported the theft of gold biscuits weighing 141.670gm from his side bag while travelling in a running Metro Train between Bahadurgarh to Shadipur Metro Station.

On July 23, the prime suspect, Sonu Chand (age 29 years), a resident of Delhi, was nabbed. During the interrogation, it was revealed that the accused is a habitual offender involved in similar thefts. He confessed to the crime and disclosed that he had sold the gold biscuit, keeping the proceeds hidden at his residence.

