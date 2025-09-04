Relief camps in low-lying areas of Delhi, including those near Mayur Vihar Phase-I, were inundated on Thursday as the Yamuna River swelled dangerously above the danger mark following incessant rainfall.

Delhi continues to grapple with waterlogging and signs of possible flooding. Today, early morning visuals from Loha Pul and nearby areas showed the expanded Yamuna River that continues to wreak havoc following heavy and continuous rainfall. Severe waterlogging was witnessed as the water from the overflowing Yamuna River entered parts of the national capital. Visuals show the waterlogged roads of Delhi's Monastery Market area.



Parts of the Kashmere Gate area were flooded as the water level of the River Yamuna rose.





In Delhi's Civil Lines area, vehicles were submerged, and buildings were flooded on Bela Road as water from the overflowing Yamuna River entered the area. The Yamuna River is flowing above the danger level following incessant rainfall. Those living in low-lying areas near the Yamuna River were relocated to safer sites, anticipating the flood emergency.

Some of the relief camps set up near Mayur Vihar-Phase 1 were flooded as the Yamuna River continues to swell due to continuous rainfall. Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi and the NCR, causing traffic congestion and waterlogging in low-lying areas, and leading to the Yamuna once again flowing above the danger mark.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi, a "thunderstorm with rain" has been predicted for today (September 4), followed by "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" on September 5.

IMD has also predicted a "thunderstorm with rain" for September 6, followed by a "generally cloudy sky" on September 7 and 8.

Amid rising water levels of the Yamuna due to continuous monsoon rains, shopkeepers in Delhi's Monastery market removed their goods from their shops as a preventive measure against possible flooding.

A shopkeeper told ANI, “I am emptying out my shop as the Administration has given us a warning (regarding rising water level in the river). The market will now remain shut for the next 4-5 days.” On Tuesday, the old Yamuna Bridge, or the Loha Pul, was also closed for vehicular traffic as a flood warning had been issued in the Yamuna River.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the flood-affected areas near New Delhi's Loha Pul on Tuesday after traffic and public movement around the bridge were halted due to the Yamuna river rising above the danger mark of 205.33 meters.

