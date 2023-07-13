Delhi Floods: Roads to avoid on July 13; read the traffic advisories

The rising water level in the Yamuna River has resulted in flooding in parts of Delhi. The Delhi Traffic Police has issued multiple advisories to motorists, urging them to avoid certain roads that have been inundated. Non-destination commercial vehicles will not be permitted to enter Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory in response to the rising water level of the Yamuna River, intensifying the risk of flooding. As of 7 am today, the water level in the Yamuna River reached 208.46 meters, exceeding the danger mark by three meters, due to ongoing water release from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana.

In their morning advisory, the Delhi Traffic Police stated that traffic movement has been affected on certain roads and advised commuters to avoid specific routes. The advisory highlighted disruptions on the Mahatma Gandhi Marg between IP Flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara, as well as between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat. Commuters were also advised to steer clear of the Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara.

In a subsequent advisory, the movement of commercial vehicles will be regulated, and individuals are urged to adhere to the advisory to prevent any inconveniences. Non-destination commercial vehicles will not be permitted to enter Delhi and will be diverted to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway. Commercial vehicles will be redirected from Mukarba Chowk and Sarai Kale Khan. No commercial vehicles will be allowed between Sarai Kale Khan and IP Flyover, as well as between Akshardham and Sarai Kale Khan. Instead, commercial vehicles will be diverted from Akshardham towards the DND.

The primary cause of the flooding in certain parts of Delhi can be attributed to a brief yet intense rainfall event. An official from the Central Water Commission suggested that the water released from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana reached Delhi at a faster rate compared to previous instances. Encroachment and siltation may have contributed to this situation, as the restricted space for the water to pass through potentially increased its speed. Experts believe that if the same amount of rainfall had been spread over several days, the extreme situation would have been avoided.

Low-lying regions along the Yamuna River have been significantly affected, with floodwaters entering the ring road on Wednesday afternoon. Areas such as Neeli Chhatri Temple, Yamuna Bazar, Neem Karoli gaushala, Boat Club, Monastery Market, Vishwakarma colony, and the stretch between Wazirabad and Majnu ka Tila experienced flooding by Wednesday evening.