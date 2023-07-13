Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Floods: Roads to avoid on July 13; read the traffic advisories

    The rising water level in the Yamuna River has resulted in flooding in parts of Delhi. The Delhi Traffic Police has issued multiple advisories to motorists, urging them to avoid certain roads that have been inundated. Non-destination commercial vehicles will not be permitted to enter Delhi

    Delhi Floods: Roads to avoid on July 13; read the traffic advisories
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 9:13 AM IST

    The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory in response to the rising water level of the Yamuna River, intensifying the risk of flooding. As of 7 am today, the water level in the Yamuna River reached 208.46 meters, exceeding the danger mark by three meters, due to ongoing water release from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana.

    In their morning advisory, the Delhi Traffic Police stated that traffic movement has been affected on certain roads and advised commuters to avoid specific routes. The advisory highlighted disruptions on the Mahatma Gandhi Marg between IP Flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara, as well as between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat. Commuters were also advised to steer clear of the Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara.

    In a subsequent advisory, the movement of commercial vehicles will be regulated, and individuals are urged to adhere to the advisory to prevent any inconveniences. Non-destination commercial vehicles will not be permitted to enter Delhi and will be diverted to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway. Commercial vehicles will be redirected from Mukarba Chowk and Sarai Kale Khan. No commercial vehicles will be allowed between Sarai Kale Khan and IP Flyover, as well as between Akshardham and Sarai Kale Khan. Instead, commercial vehicles will be diverted from Akshardham towards the DND.

    The primary cause of the flooding in certain parts of Delhi can be attributed to a brief yet intense rainfall event. An official from the Central Water Commission suggested that the water released from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana reached Delhi at a faster rate compared to previous instances. Encroachment and siltation may have contributed to this situation, as the restricted space for the water to pass through potentially increased its speed. Experts believe that if the same amount of rainfall had been spread over several days, the extreme situation would have been avoided.

    Low-lying regions along the Yamuna River have been significantly affected, with floodwaters entering the ring road on Wednesday afternoon. Areas such as Neeli Chhatri Temple, Yamuna Bazar, Neem Karoli gaushala, Boat Club, Monastery Market, Vishwakarma colony, and the stretch between Wazirabad and Majnu ka Tila experienced flooding by Wednesday evening.

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2023, 9:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Extreme flood alert in Delhi as Yamuna breaches 208.46m mark

    Extreme flood alert in Delhi as Yamuna breaches 208.46m mark

    PM Modi embarks on 2-day Paris visit to boost India-France defence ties AJR

    PM Modi embarks on 2-day Paris visit to boost India-France defence ties

    Kerala News LIVE 13 July 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall; Yellow alert sounded in 6 districts today

    WATCH Viral video shows disturbing brawl among women inside Kolkata local; internet jokes about 'free WWE' snt

    WATCH: Viral video shows disturbing brawl among women inside Kolkata local; internet jokes about 'free WWE'

    Congress turning Karnataka into safe haven for crime and criminals: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Congress turning Karnataka into safe haven for crime and criminals: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Recent Stories

    Extreme flood alert in Delhi as Yamuna breaches 208.46m mark

    Extreme flood alert in Delhi as Yamuna breaches 208.46m mark

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan's sweetest note for director Kabir Khan is adorable vma

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan's sweetest note for director Kabir Khan is adorable

    PM Modi embarks on 2-day Paris visit to boost India-France defence ties AJR

    PM Modi embarks on 2-day Paris visit to boost India-France defence ties

    Kerala News LIVE 13 July 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall; Yellow alert sounded in 6 districts today

    Petrol and diesel rate today, July 13: Check rates in Delhi, Noida and other cities AJR

    Petrol and diesel rate today, July 13: Check rates in Delhi, Noida and other cities

    Recent Videos

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon