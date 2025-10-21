Delhi Fire Services received more than 170 calls about fire incidents by 11:30 AM during Diwali on Monday. According to officials from the Delhi fire services, the number of incidents is expected to rise as reports continue to arrive.

Delhi Fire Services received more than 170 calls about fire incidents by 11:30 AM during Diwali on Monday. According to officials from the Delhi fire services, the number of incidents is expected to rise as reports continue to arrive. Meanwhile, in another incident, a massive fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory at Narela in Outer Delhi on Monday evening. This incident occurred at Narela DSIIDC Industrial Area.

According to the officials, sixteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. A thick plume of smoke engulfed the entire building.

Additionally, a fire also broke out at a cardboard manufacturing factory in the Bhorgarh Industrial Area, Phase 2 of Narela in Delhi.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, an operation to douse the fire was launched immediately after receiving the alert.

Fire Officer SK Dua stated that all 26 fire tenders were deployed to the scene, which helped in bringing the fire under control.

Fire officer SK Dua said, “Delhi Fire Service received a call regarding the fire incident at the cardboard manufacturing factory in Bhorgarh Industrial Area Phase 2 in Narela. 26 fire tenders are present at the spot. The fire has been controlled...”

