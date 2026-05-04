A fire broke out in a wedding card warehouse in a Chawri Bazar building in Delhi on Sunday evening. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Officials stated the fire is under control, and no casualties have been reported in the incident.

A fire broke out in a building in the Chawri Bazar area of Delhi, officials said.

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According to the Fire Station at Connaught Place, a call regarding the incident was received at around 7:21 pm on Sunday, following which firefighting teams were immediately dispatched.

"Five Delhi Fire Service vehicles have been sent to control the fire and stabilise the situation," officials said.

Fire Under Control, No Casualties

DFS Officer, Manish Kumar said, "This is the Chawri Bazaar area, and the building is of four floors. On the fourth floor, inside, there is a warehouse for wedding cards, which caught fire. The fire is under control right now. Cooling is continuing. The fire has been confined, and there is no danger of the fire spreading. The entire fire will be extinguished in half an hour or less. There is no news of any casualties."

Further details are awaited.

Separate Fatal Fire in Shahdara

Earlier, at least nine people were killed in the fire that broke out in a residential building in the Vivek Vihar area of Shahdara on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a fire incident in the Shahdara district of the national capital and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased. (ANI)