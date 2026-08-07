An entrepreneur's Uber ride in Mumbai turned into an inspiring encounter when his driver arrived on a BMW motorcycle. The rider's reason for driving surprised him.

What began as a routine search for an Uber ride in Mumbai turned into an experience that left an entrepreneur with a lasting lesson about ambition, curiosity and meeting new people.

Ashiish Jain, founder of Hyderabad-based company Medgini, shared the incident on LinkedIn, recalling how he had been trying to book a ride from his office one evening. After struggling to get a booking, he finally received confirmation at around 8.25 pm. But when he checked the app, he was surprised by what it showed.

Instead of an ordinary two-wheeler, the ride approaching him was a premium BMW motorcycle.

Jain said he looked at the app more than once because he could not believe what he was seeing. Moments later, the motorcycle arrived, prompting him to ask the rider why he had chosen to work as an Uber driver despite owning such a high-end bike.

The rider's response caught him completely off guard.

He told Jain that it was actually his very first Uber ride. According to the rider, earning money was not the reason behind signing up for the platform. Instead, he wanted an opportunity to meet different people, strike up conversations and learn from their perspectives.

Jain said he had never before heard someone give that reason for driving an Uber.

A conversation that stayed long after the ride

During the journey, the rider shared more about his background. He said he had completed an engineering degree and had already tried his hand at several business ventures. Some of those ventures had generated income, while others had simply become valuable learning experiences. He also revealed that he was preparing to pursue a master's degree while continuing to explore fresh opportunities.

Curious about the motorcycle, Jain asked how he had managed to buy the BMW.

The rider explained that he had purchased it using money earned through his business ventures, with some support from his parents. Jain recalled that the rider spoke without any sense of showing off, describing his attitude as one of quiet satisfaction over what he had achieved.

After the ride ended and Jain had been dropped off, the rider returned to say one more thing before leaving.

He told Jain that he enjoyed working with people and loved managing events.

Jain said those few words remained with him even after the journey ended. Reflecting on the encounter, he wrote that meaningful inspiration does not always come from business leaders, entrepreneurs or bestselling authors. Sometimes, he said, an unexpected conversation with a stranger can leave a stronger impression than any planned lesson.

Sharing what he took away from the experience, Jain said there is nothing wrong with dreaming big as long as a person has the courage and determination to pursue those dreams. For him, the unexpected Uber ride became a reminder that the experiences people collect along the way can be just as meaningful as the destination itself.