Delhi Police have registered the arrest of Aqeel Khan, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in a rape case, for the conspiracy in staging an acid 'attack' on his 20-year-old daughter. The police had earlier said that the acid 'attack' was staged to frame the husband of a woman and the two sons of another woman, who have complained of rape and acid attack, respectively, against Khan.

"Aqeel was arrested two days ago by the Bhalswa Dairy police station on rape charges. He was then sent to judicial custody in Tihar Jail. Today, after obtaining permission from the court, the Bharat Nagar police station in the North West district went to Tihar Jail for questioning him, and subsequently arrested him after claiming substantial evidence," the Delhi Police said in a statement on Thursday.

The Delhi Police Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), Ravinder Yadav, stated that the investigation team became suspicious of the genuineness of Aqeel Khan's daughter's complaint due to inconsistencies in her statements.

"As soon as we got to know there was an attack, we registered the case. During the probe, we found some inconsistencies. We found that the story was fabricated. The CCTV footage we reviewed showed that the accused person was not at the scene. Then, we found that the girl's father had a case registered against him of molestation and assault. To trap the complainant's husband, this was done," Special CP had told ANI.

After checking the CCTV footage and call records, the police also found that Jitender, who was named as one of the attackers, was not present at the crime scene at the time of the attack. Jitender was the husband of the woman who alleged rape and blackmail against Aqeel Khan.

"My husband is innocent, and that girl, her father, and her entire family conspired together and filed a false case... I had filed a complaint against Aqeel Khan at the Bhalswa police station. To escape that, he used his daughter to plot against my husband... My husband was on duty in Karol Bagh when the (alleged) attack occurred," Jitender's wife had told ANI.

The other two, Armaan and Ishaan, whom Aqeel Khan's daughter named as her attacker, were her relatives, and back in 2018, their mother, Shabnam, accused Khan of sexual violence as well as an acid attack, said the police.

Police said that their initial investigation revealed that it was not acid that had been thrown on the woman. Instead, she had taken toilet cleaner from their home and poured it on her hands herself, after which a false case of acid attack was registered.

