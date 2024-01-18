Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Delhi excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal may skip 4th probe agency summon, likely to leave for Goa today

    Delhi excise policy case: This marks the fourth notice to Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He had previously declined to appear before the federal agency on summons dated November 2, December 21, January 3.

    Delhi excise policy case Arvind Kejriwal may skip 4th probe agency summon likely to leave for Goa today gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 18, 2024, 11:38 AM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to miss the fourth summon by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), directing him to appear today (January 18) in connection with its investigation into a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy scam.

    Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are set to go on a three-day trip of Goa after Kejriwal attends an education department function in the nation's capital at 1:00 PM today. The visit to Goa is strategically planned in light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, during which he intends to engage with party workers and potentially address a public rally.

    When questioned about the fourth ED summons, Arvind Kejriwal informed reporters that he "will do whatever needs to be done as per law."

    Also Read | #ShriRamHomecoming: Ram Janmbhoomi Trust urges citizens to make videos, express emotions & thoughts

    On January 3, the chief minister of Delhi had already refused to answer questions, claiming that the investigation agency's summons was "illegal" and "politically motivated," with the only goal being to arrest him.

    "I am prepared to comply with any official summons. Like the earlier ones, this ED summons is unlawful and driven by politics. The summons need to be revoked. I have lived a life of integrity and openness. I have nothing to conceal," said Arvind Kejriwal.

    This marks the fourth notice to Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He had previously declined to appear before the federal agency on three earlier summons dated November 2, December 21, January 3.

    Previously, Arvind Kejriwal said that the Central government, led by the BJP, intended to defame him and harm his greatest asset, honesty, by issuing an ED summons to him. This would prohibit him from campaigning for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

    Also Read | Ram Mandir consecration: SPG studies Saryu ghats ahead of PM Modi's ceremonial dip

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2024, 11:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Party leaders' decisions conclusive on CM tenure completion: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    Party leaders' decisions conclusive on CM tenure completion: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    5 visits in 1 month: PM Modi takes forward BJP's 'Mission South' ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024

    5 visits in 1 month: PM Modi leads BJP's 'Mission South' ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Ram Mandir consecration: SPG studies Saryu ghats ahead of PM Modi's ceremonial dip

    Ram Mandir consecration: SPG studies Saryu ghats ahead of PM Modi's ceremonial dip

    ShriRamHomecoming Ram Janmbhoomi Trust urges citizens to make videos express emotions thoughts gcw

    #ShriRamHomecoming: Ram Janmbhoomi Trust urges citizens to make videos, express emotions & thoughts

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-505 January 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-505 January 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Party leaders' decisions conclusive on CM tenure completion: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    Party leaders' decisions conclusive on CM tenure completion: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Lollapalooza India 2024 in Mumbai: The Jonas Brothers, OneRepublic, Sting, and more to watch RBA

    Lollapalooza India 2024 in Mumbai: The Jonas Brothers, OneRepublic, Sting, and more to watch

    5 visits in 1 month: PM Modi takes forward BJP's 'Mission South' ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024

    5 visits in 1 month: PM Modi leads BJP's 'Mission South' ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Cricket Rohit Sharma's Super Over decision: Was it retired hurt or retired out in the T20I thriller? osf

    Rohit Sharma's Super Over decision: Was it retired hurt or retired out in the T20I thriller?

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas visit temple in LA on daughter's birthday RKK

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas visit temple in LA on daughter's birthday

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon