Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer is conducting a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls until Oct 30, 2026, with high public participation. Over 230,165 new voter applications were received recently. Special camps are set for Oct 18 and 25.

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, is conducting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls from August 31 to October 30, 2026, with the latest figures indicating substantial public participation in the exercise across all 13 districts of the national capital.

Ensuring Accurate and Inclusive Electoral Rolls

The revision is being carried out under the guiding principle of ensuring that “No Eligible Citizen to be Left Out while No Ineligible Person to be Included.” The initiative aims to improve the accuracy of electoral rolls and provide eligible citizens with an opportunity to register or update their voter details.

Application Statistics Reveal High Engagement

According to the latest status report, 230,165 Form-6 applications for new voter registration were received between August 31 and October 15, in addition to 212,400 applications recorded up to August 30. Form-6A applications stood at 406 during the latest reporting period, following 1,351 earlier submissions. Meanwhile, 12,568 Form-7 applications relating to objections and deletions were received during the period, alongside 51,471 previously recorded entries. Form-8 applications for corrections and changes of address totalled 87,173 during the latest period, in addition to 260,768 earlier submissions.

How to Participate: Key Dates and Procedures

The draft electoral roll, published on August 31, is available for inspection at local polling stations and through the CEO Delhi electoral roll portal. Citizens have been advised to verify their names and submit the appropriate forms wherever necessary.

Special camps will be organised at polling stations across Delhi on October 18 and October 25 to assist voters with registration and corrections. Eligible citizens turning 18 on or before October 1, 2026, can apply using Form-6, while Form-8 can be used for corrections and changes of residence.

The claims and objections period will conclude on October 30, 2026. Authorities are scheduled to dispose of submissions by November 30, with the final electoral roll set to be published on December 4. The CEO, Delhi, has urged eligible citizens to participate actively and ensure their electoral details are accurate ahead of the final publication.