Delhi Elections 2025: New Delhi to Chhatarpur- 5 constituencies to watch as AAP seeks to retain power

The Delhi Assembly elections 2025 will witness a fierce contest among AAP, BJP, and Congress across 70 constituencies. With 699 candidates in the fray, the elections are set to be a pivotal moment for all three parties.

The 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, set to take place on Wednesday (Feb 05), will witness a fierce contest among the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress. A total of 699 candidates are vying for victory across 70 assembly constituencies, with vote counting scheduled for February 8.

This marks the first election since AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal stepped down as Delhi’s Chief Minister following his arrest on corruption charges last year. While AAP aims to retain power, the BJP is determined to end its long electoral drought in Delhi, which dates back to 1998. Meanwhile, Congress, once dominant under Sheila Dikshit, is seeking a resurgence in the capital’s political landscape.

Five Key Electoral Battles in Delhi 2025:

1. New Delhi: Kejriwal vs Parvesh Verma vs Sandeep Dikshit

A prestige battle unfolds in the New Delhi constituency as AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal seeks a fourth consecutive term. Holding the seat since 2013, Kejriwal faces a tough challenge from BJP’s Parvesh Singh Verma and Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit—both sons of former Delhi chief ministers. In the 2020 election, Kejriwal secured victory with a 21,687-vote margin.

2. Kalkaji: Atishi vs Alka Lamba vs Ramesh Bidhuri

The Kalkaji seat is another crucial battleground where AAP leader and Chief Minister Atishi takes on Congress' Alka Lamba and BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri. Atishi won the constituency in 2020, defeating BJP’s Dharambir Singh by a margin of 11,393 votes.

3. Jangpura: Manish Sisodia vs Sardar Tarvinder Singh Marwah vs Farhad Suri

Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is contesting from Jangpura for the first time, a seat previously won by AAP's Praveen Kumar in 2015 and 2020. Sisodia will face BJP’s Sardar Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress’ Farhad Suri in this key electoral contest.

4. Malviya Nagar: Somnath Bharti vs Satish Upadhyay vs Jitendra Kumar Kochar

AAP’s Somnath Bharti, who has represented Malviya Nagar for three consecutive terms, is looking to extend his winning streak. His primary challengers are BJP’s Satish Upadhyay and Congress’ Jitendra Kumar Kochar.

5. Chhatarpur: Brahm Singh Tanwar vs Kartar Singh Tanwar vs Rajender Singh Tanwar

The Chhatarpur constituency features an intriguing "battle of the Tanwars." AAP’s Brahm Singh Tanwar is up against BJP’s Kartar Singh Tanwar and Congress’ Rajender Singh Tanwar. In 2020, Kartar Singh Tanwar won the seat on an AAP ticket but later switched allegiance to the BJP and is now contesting under its banner.

