Delhi Elections 2025: AAP eyes 3rd term as BJP, Congress seek revival; Voting begins

Delhi heads to the polls today in a fiercely contested Assembly election. The AAP aims for a third consecutive term, while the BJP looks to unseat them and the Congress hopes for a revival. Over 1.56 crore voters will decide the fate of 699 candidates across 70 constituencies.

Delhi Elections 2025: AAP eyes 3rd term as BJP, Congress seek revival; Delhi votes today anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Updated: Feb 5, 2025, 7:34 AM IST

New Delhi: Polling for 70 assembly seats began on Wednesday (Feb 05) morning in Delhi, as voters cast their ballots for the 8th Assembly amid tight security.
Voting commenced at 7.00 am and will continue till 6.00 pm, officials said. Delhi has 1,56,14,000 registered voters, including 83,76,173 males, 72,36,560 females, and 1,267 third-gender voters. The electorate also includes 2,39,905 first-time voters aged 18-19, 1,09,368 elderly voters aged 85 and above, and 79,885 persons with disabilities.

The ruling AAP seeks to secure a third consecutive term, while the BJP aims to unseat them, and the Congress hopes to make a comeback in the city.

More than 1.56 crore voters will head to the polls from 7 am to choose between 699 candidates vying for 70 seats. The election is being conducted under tight security following an intense campaign filled with discussions on governance, allegations of corruption, voter list discrepancies, law and order concerns, and promises of freebies.

The votes will be counted on February 8.

Several prominent political leaders will be casting their votes at different locations in Delhi. Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi is expected to vote at Nirwan Bhawan around 8:15 AM, while Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will cast her vote at Atal School at 11:00 AM.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav will vote at Govt. Girl Senior Secondary School, Samaipur, at 10:00 AM, and AICC Treasurer Ajay Maken will cast his vote at Sheela Kids School, Rajouri Garden, at 9:00 AM.

(Inputs from ANI)

