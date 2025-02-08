Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: 'Aur lado...' Omar Abdullah's dig at AAP, Congress as trends show BJP's win

Omar Abdullah criticizes the infighting within the INDIA bloc as Congress and AAP decide to contest Delhi elections separately. He sarcastically urges them to continue fighting, highlighting the lack of unity despite being allies at the national level.

As the trends indicate the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) might be losing Delhi to the BJP, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday took a jibe at the infighting in the INDIA bloc. Abdullah had earlier said the INDIA bloc should be wound up if it was meant only for the parliamentary elections while pointing out the lack of clarity regarding the alliance’s leadership and agenda.

Sharing a popular meme, he wrote: "Jee bhar kar lado. Samaapt kardo ek dusre ko! (Fight to your heart’s content. Finish off each other." He also mockingly captioned the post: "Aur lado aapas mein!!! (Fight amongst yourselves some more, why don’t you?)"

His sharp remarks were spurred by Congress and AAP’s decision to contest the Delhi elections separately, despite being allies at the national level.

The Congress and the AAP chose to fight the Assembly elections independently, even though they ran together in Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections. Both parties' leaders were not afraid to disparage one another, even calling the other a "B-team" of the BJP. Despite the Congress's crushing defeat in Haryana, a state it was predicted to win since the BJP had been in power there since 2014 and was seen as facing anti-incumbency sentiment, the parties chose not to form an alliance, in part because the Congress did not form an alliance with the AAP. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party was seen to have played spoilsport for the Congress in at least half a dozen of the state's 90 Assembly seats. The Congress eventually ended up winning in just 37 constituencies.

