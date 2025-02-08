Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: No idea, says Sandeep Dikshit on Congress-AAP post-poll alliance (WATCH)

Congress candidate from New Delhi Assembly constituency Sandeep Dikshit said on Saturday that he has no clue about any post-poll alliance of his party with Aam Aadmi Party as it is up to the high command.

Congress candidate from New Delhi Assembly constituency Sandeep Dikshit said on Saturday that he has no clue about any post-poll alliance of his party with Aam Aadmi Party as it is up to the high command.

Speaking to ANI, Dikshit said, "I have no idea about the alliance. It is up to the decision of the high command. Let the counting of the votes happen."

Meanwhile, the counting of votes for the Delhi elections started at 8 am on Saturday.

Most exit polls released on Wednesday gave BJP an edge over AAP. However, AAP leaders said that exit polls have historically underestimated the party's performance. They expressed confidence in returning to power.

BJP's campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted AAP over alleged toxicity in the Yamuna River and the renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's residence as Chief Minister.

The PM also used the terms "Aapda" and "Sheesh Mahal" to slam Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, the AAP highlighted its "performance" in the education sector during its 11-year tenure. Kejriwal claimed that the BJP would "stop the free education" if it came to power.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also held rallies and targeted Kejriwal and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia for their alleged role in the Delhi excise policy "scam" case.

All security arrangements have been put in place. Polling for the 70-member Assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent.

Key constituencies include New Delhi, where AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting against Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit and BJP's Parvesh Verma.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is facing BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress' Alka Lamba. The campaign saw sharp exchanges between leaders of the three parties.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two Assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.

AAP dominated the last two Assembly elections in Delhi, but BJP is looking to break the trend and reclaim power in the national capital after a gap of more than two decades.

