Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: AAP's Somnath Bharti exudes confidence, says 'not worried about results'

Exuding confidence, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) incumbent MLA and candidate Somnath Bharti on Saturday said that he was neither worried about the elections nor the results. Bharti claimed that exit polls are made in BJP headquarters and hence there is nothing to worry about. Speaking to ANI, Somnath Bharti said, "... I have served the people for 11 years, hence, I am neither worried about the elections nor the results... The exit polls are made in BJP headquarters, there is nothing to worry about..."

Meanwhile, early trends show that BJP is leading on 24 seats while AAP is leading on 6 seats as of 9.30 am, according to the Election Commission of India. Earlier today, AAP leader Anurag Dhanda expressed hope that Aam Aadmi Party will form the government with a comfortable majority. Dhanda, speaking to ANI remarked, "This time the fight was not against any one party, Arvind Kejriwal was fighting against the whole system. We were fighting against, the BJP, Congress, the Election Commission."

He said, "We are hopeful as the public has supported the Aam Aadmi Party and we will form the government with a comfortable majority." Counting of votes for the Delhi assembly election started on Saturday under tight security arrangements.

All security arrangements have been put in place. Polling for the 70-member assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent. The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is making all efforts to return to power after more than two decades in the National Capital.

Most exit polls released on Wednesday gave the BJP an edge over the AAP. However, AAP leaders said that the exit polls have historically underestimated the party's performance. They expressed confidence in returning to power.

Key constituencies include New Delhi, where AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting against Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit and BJP's Parvesh Verma.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is facing BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress candidate Alka Lamba. The campaign saw sharp exchanges between leaders of the three parties.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. AAP has dominated the last two assembly elections in Delhi, but the BJP is looking to break the trend and reclaim power in the National Capital after a gap of more than two decades.

