Delhi Election 2025 Results: Know how did national capital voted in 2013, 2015 and 2020

Delhi Election Results 2025: The Delhi election results will decide whether AAP continues its reign or BJP returns to power after three decades. AAP has dominated the political landscape since the 2015 elections, winning consecutively in 2015 and 2020 with significant majorities.

The Delhi election results will determine whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will return to power in the nation's capital after over thirty years or whether Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will keep its stronghold and win a fourth term. All 70 constituencies started counting ballots at 8 a.m. Since the previous two elections, the AAP has been consolidating its hold on Delhi's political map layout.

Delhi Election Results: What happened in 2013?

The BJP, the single-largest party, won 31 seats in the 2013 Assembly elections, which is five seats short of the majority needed in the 70-member body. A government was then formed by the AAP and the Congress, which had 28 and 8 members, respectively, however it was only in place for 49 days. A President's Rule was then enforced in the nation's capital.

Also Read | Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: Atishi confident of AAP's victory, predicts 4th term for Kejriwal (WATCH)

Delhi Election Results: What happened in 2015?

In the 2015 assembly elections, the party led by Arvind Kejriwal took home 67 of 70 seats. While the Congress was unable to even create its account, the BJP was able to secure three seats.

Delhi Election Results: What happened in 2020?

The AAP achieved again another outstanding showing in 2020, taking home 62 of the 70 assembly seats. The Congress, which had controlled the nation's capital from 1998 to 2013, did not receive any seats, while the BJP increased its number by gaining eight.

Also read: Delhi Election 2025 Results: AAP, BJP and Congress candidates await results as voting begins

Delhi Election Results 2025: Key contests to look out for

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), Parvesh Verma (BJP), Sandeep Dikshit (Congress)

Kalkaji: Atishi (AAP), Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP), Alka Lamba (Congress)

Jangpura: Manish Sisodia (AAP), Tarvinder Singh Marwah (BJP), Farhad Suri (Congress)

Malviya Nagar: Somnath Bharti (AAP), Satish Upadhyay (BJP), Jitendra Kumar Kochar (Congress)

Okhla: Amanatullah Khan (AAP), Firdos Alam (BJP), Ariba Khan (Congress), Shifa Ur Rehman (AIMIM)

Latest Videos