Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: 'Mini Kejriwal' steals the show on counting day | WATCH viral video

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: A young Arvind Kejriwal supporter, Avyan Tomar, dressed as the AAP leader, garnered attention at Kejriwal's residence during the Delhi election results. Avyan, previously nicknamed 'Baby Muffler Man', has impersonated Kejriwal during previous elections.

Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 8, 2025, 9:10 AM IST

A 'mini Arvind Kejriwal' has grabbed Delhi's attention as the counting of votes for the assembly election result began on Saturday. Avyan Tomar, a youthful follower of Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), arrived at the former Delhi Chief Minister's residence this morning in miniature form. The youngster was wearing a green puff jacket and a blue sweater with a white collar, which is the outfit that Kejriwal typically wore at news conferences this winter. To resemble Kejriwal further, he wore a beard and put on spectacles.

"We always come here on result days," Rahul Tomar, Avyan's father, stated. He has been dubbed 'Baby Muffler Man' by the AAP, according to his father.

Earlier, Avyan had already disguised himself as Kejriwal. He wore an AAP headgear with a muffler over his head, a red sweatshirt, and a mustache for the 2022 Delhi city body elections. He was shown cheering with other kids as the AAP edged closer to victory.

Also Read | Delhi Election 2025 Results: Know how did national capital voted in 2013, 2015 and 2020

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: About New Delhi seat 

The New Delhi Assembly constituency, a major battleground in the capital, is witnessing a fierce triangular contest between AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, BJP’s Parvesh Verma, and Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit. The constituency saw a voter turnout of 56.41%, making it one of the most closely watched races in the Delhi elections.

The outcome of today's Delhi assembly election will determine whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returns to power in the nation's capital after over thirty years or whether Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) maintains its stronghold and wins a fourth term.

Also Read | Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: Atishi confident of AAP's victory, predicts 4th term for Kejriwal (WATCH)

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: 'BJP will form govt in Delhi after 27 years,' says brother of Parvesh Singh

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: Congress will be 'king-maker', says party leader Vishesh Tokas (WATCH)

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: Early trends show BJP crosses majority mark; Kejriwal leads, Atishi trails

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: AAP's Somnath Bharti exudes confidence, says 'not worried about results'

Milkipur By-Election 2025 Results LIVE: Counting of votes underway, result crucial for SP and BJP

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: 'BJP will form govt in Delhi after 27 years,' says brother of Parvesh Singh

Chanakya Niti: 4 things more valuable than Money

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: Congress will be 'king-maker', says party leader Vishesh Tokas (WATCH)

Air India to Zara: 6 iconic brands owned by Tata Group

The Art of Assertiveness: Setting Healthy Boundaries Without the Arrogance Accusation

Top 5 THRILLER Series to BINGE-WATCH This Weekend!

Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Delhi Elections 2025 | News Wrap: AAP Candidate Alleges ₹15 Cr Bribe Offer; Security Tightened

World News Wrap | Trump Sanctions ICC, Israel's Gaza Plan and More

