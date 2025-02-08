Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: 'Mini Kejriwal' steals the show on counting day | WATCH viral video

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: A young Arvind Kejriwal supporter, Avyan Tomar, dressed as the AAP leader, garnered attention at Kejriwal's residence during the Delhi election results. Avyan, previously nicknamed 'Baby Muffler Man', has impersonated Kejriwal during previous elections.

A 'mini Arvind Kejriwal' has grabbed Delhi's attention as the counting of votes for the assembly election result began on Saturday. Avyan Tomar, a youthful follower of Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), arrived at the former Delhi Chief Minister's residence this morning in miniature form. The youngster was wearing a green puff jacket and a blue sweater with a white collar, which is the outfit that Kejriwal typically wore at news conferences this winter. To resemble Kejriwal further, he wore a beard and put on spectacles.

"We always come here on result days," Rahul Tomar, Avyan's father, stated. He has been dubbed 'Baby Muffler Man' by the AAP, according to his father.

Earlier, Avyan had already disguised himself as Kejriwal. He wore an AAP headgear with a muffler over his head, a red sweatshirt, and a mustache for the 2022 Delhi city body elections. He was shown cheering with other kids as the AAP edged closer to victory.

Also Read | Delhi Election 2025 Results: Know how did national capital voted in 2013, 2015 and 2020

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: About New Delhi seat

The New Delhi Assembly constituency, a major battleground in the capital, is witnessing a fierce triangular contest between AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, BJP’s Parvesh Verma, and Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit. The constituency saw a voter turnout of 56.41%, making it one of the most closely watched races in the Delhi elections.

The outcome of today's Delhi assembly election will determine whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returns to power in the nation's capital after over thirty years or whether Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) maintains its stronghold and wins a fourth term.

Also Read | Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: Atishi confident of AAP's victory, predicts 4th term for Kejriwal (WATCH)

Latest Videos