The Delhi Drugs Control Department conducted a special enforcement drive at a wholesale drug market in Delhi to ensure the availability of safe, effective and quality medicines to the public, particularly insulin preparations that require strict cold chain maintenance. During the inspection, a total of six wholesale drug firms were inspected, out of which four firms were found violating provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the Drugs Rules, 1945.

Violations and Seizures

A large quantity of insulin preparations, including Tresiba FlexTouch 100U/ml Pen, Glaritus 100U/ml Cartridges, Humalog Mix50 KwikPen 100U/ml, Apidra SoloStar 100U/ml and Toujeo SoloStar 300U/ml, were found stocked with defaced inscriptions on labels that are meant for Government or institutional supply. The concerned firms failed to produce valid purchase records for the said stock. Additionally, two firms were found storing insulin preparations at normal room temperature, in violation of prescribed storage conditions that mandate strict cold chain maintenance. In total, 2,104 units of insulin preparations worth ₹20,06,024 were seized during the enforcement drive.

Government Vows Strict Action

Speaking on the action, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said, "Ensuring the availability of safe and effective medicines for citizens is our foremost priority. Under the leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government, is committed to maintaining strict regulatory oversight on drug storage and distribution. Any violation involving life-saving medicines like insulin will invite strict action under the law."

Legal Action and Further Steps

Following the inspection, two firms have been booked for violations under the relevant provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the Drugs Rules, 1945. Additionally, drug samples have been collected and sent for testing and analysis to verify their quality and compliance with prescribed standards. The Delhi Drugs Control Department reiterated its commitment to safeguarding public health and ensuring strict compliance with statutory provisions related to the storage and distribution of life-saving medicines. (ANI)