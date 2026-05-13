Delhi District Court lawyers will abstain from judicial work, demanding an increase in the civil pecuniary jurisdiction from Rs. 2 crores to Rs. 20 crores. The protest is against the perceived inaction and arbitrary approach of the Delhi High Court.

The lawyers of the Delhi District Court will abstain from judicial work in support of their demand for the enhancement of Civil pecuniary jurisdiction at trial courts. The Coordination of Commitment of All District Bar Associations has already passed a resolution on May 10.

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The coordination committee said that there shall be complete abstention from judicial work against the continued inaction by the High Court of Delhi regarding the enhancement of the precuniary jurisdiction of the District Courts and the arbitrary approach being adopted in matters affecting the District Courts.

Demand to Hike Pecuniary Jurisdiction

Advocate Vijay Bishnoi, General Secretary of the Coordination Committee, said that we are protesting mainly the issue of the enhancement of pecuniary jurisdiction and the approach of high court judges towards the trial courts. The lawyers' bodies at the District court have been demanding an enhancement in pecuniary jurisdiction from Rs. 2 crores to 20 crores for a very long time, Bishnoi said.

Advocate Anil Kumar Baisoya, General Secretary of Saket Bar Association, issued a notice requesting lawyers to abstain from Judicial work on Thursday. Other leaders of Bar Associations also request that their members abstain from judicial work in support of their demand.

Advocate Tarun Rana, General Secretary of the New Delhi Bar Association, said that there will be a complete abstention from judicial work. The future course will be decided at the coordination committee meeting tomorrow.