In a shocking incident in Delhi’s Nand Nagri, a 20-year-old woman was brutally stabbed to death by a 23-year-old youth who allegedly suspected her of talking to another man. Police have arrested the accused. The incident was reported on Monday around 10:30 am. A police team rushed to D Block, Nand Nagri, where they discovered the woman lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds. She was immediately taken to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Investigators said the accused, also a resident of Nand Nagri, had confronted the woman over suspicions of her speaking to someone else. The heated argument soon spiraled out of control, and he allegedly stabbed her multiple times in a fit of rage.

The victim’s father revealed that the accused had been harassing his daughter for months. He often visited his maternal grandmother, who lived close to their home. “She had told us two-three months ago that he was troubling her, but we didn’t think much of it. We informed his family, but didn’t go to police. If we had, maybe this wouldn’t have happened,” the grieving father told TOI.

He said, “I was at work and only my wife was at home when two or three children came running to tell her that our daughter, who had gone to buy samosas from a nearby shop, was attacked near a school. She rushed to the spot and found our daughter bleeding from multiple stab wounds. By the time I got there, she was taken to hospital and declared dead.”

Passersby informed the family that the attack occurred while the victim was returning from the market. “She tried to run but he caught her near the school and stabbed her in the street behind our house,” the father said, adding that his daughter had recently started taking computer lessons to secure a job and support the family.