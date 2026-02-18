Delhi Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force busted an interstate heroin cartel, arresting three, including a couple. They seized 1.504 kg of heroin worth Rs 7.5 crore, which the couple transported in a taxi disguised as family travellers.

Interstate Heroin Cartel Busted

Anti-Narcotics Task Force of the Crime Branch, Delhi Police, has busted an interstate heroin cartel near the Bhopura border in Delhi-NCR, seizing 1.504 kg of heroin worth Rs 7.5 crore and arresting three people, including a husband and wife duo who transported the contraband in a taxi under the guise of family travel, officials said on Wednesday.

Three people, including the husband and wife and the receiver of the drugs, have been arrested, as per the officials.

Family Travel Guise Used for Trafficking

According to the Delhi police, the couple used the cover of a family travel to transport the heroin in a taxi, evading the risk by blending in with the common crowd. This allowed them to avoid suspicion while transporting large quantities of drugs across state borders.

The seizure of 1.504 kg of heroin, valued at worth Rs 7.5 crore, marks a significant breakthrough in curbing drug trafficking in the region. The operation was conducted near the Bhopura border in the Delhi-NCR region.

An investigation is currently underway to trace the source of the contraband, identify other members of the cartel, and map the supply chain and distribution network. Further details are awaited.

Afghan Nationals Sentenced in Separate Case

Recently, Delhi's Dwarka Court sentenced two Afghan nationals, Abdul Khaliq Noorzai and Ghulam Hazrat Mirzale, to 10 years in prison for trafficking 7.6 kilograms of heroin, a commercial quantity of the drug.

Details of the Sentencing

The court, presided over by Special Judge (NDPS) Manu Goel Kharb, also imposed a fine of Rs. 3 lakh on each of the convicts.

The court sentenced both to 10 years' imprisonment and Rs. one lakh fine on each convict under section 21 (c) of the NDPS Act (illegal possession, manufacture, sale, purchase, transport, or use of commercial quantities of manufactured drugs (such as heroin, cocaine, etc.). They were additionally sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 10 Lakh by the court under Section 23(c) of the NDPS Act (Illegal import or export of drugs). (ANI)