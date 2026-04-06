The Delhi Directorate of Education held a computerised draw for EWS/DG/CWSN admissions for 2026-27. Education Minister Ashish Sood oversaw the process, which saw an increase in total seats to 55,701 for over 1.39 lakh applicants.

The Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi, on Monday conducted a computerised draw of lots for admissions under the EWS/DG and Children With Special Needs (CWSN) categories for the academic session 2026-27. Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood formally initiated and witnessed the draw at the Old Secretariat, held in the presence of parents and stakeholders to ensure transparency and fairness.

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Speaking on the occasion here, Sood said the Delhi Government is continuously striving to provide equal opportunities in education so that every child can access quality schooling. He stated that the government is committed to ensuring a fair and transparent process for all eligible children, adding that technological enhancements such as NIC-developed software and Aadhaar-based verification have helped eliminate duplicate and erroneous applications.

Increase in Seats and Participating Schools

The minister informed that there has been a notable increase in seats this year. The number of participating schools rose from 2,219 in 2025-26 to 2,308 in 2026-27. Seats under the EWS/DG category increased from 44,045 to 48,092, while CWSN seats rose from 6,471 to 7,609. The total number of seats now stands at 55,701, an increase of 5,185 seats.

Application Statistics

According to officials, a total of 1,39,524 applications were received this year, including 1,38,536 complete applications under the EWS/DG category. In the CWSN category, complete applications increased to 988 from 904 last year.

Ensuring Transparency and Integrity

Sood said that once the draw results are finalised and frozen, no changes can be made, ensuring the integrity of the process. He added that parents also participated in the draw, further strengthening trust in the system. He noted that school allotments were issued immediately after the draw and that digital document verification via mobile has reduced the need for repeated visits to schools.

The next stage of the admission process will begin within three days, officials said.

The minister also said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government remains committed to promoting inclusivity, transparency and equality in education. (ANI)