Delhi has approved ₹9.75 crore for 123 athletes under its Chief Minister Sports Promotion Scheme. Elite players can receive up to ₹20 lakh, while eligible grassroots athletes can access monthly support.

Delhi has approved ₹9.75 crore in financial assistance for 123 athletes under the Chief Minister Sports Promotion Scheme, offering support to both elite sportspersons and school-level players. According to information shared by the Delhi Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), eligible elite athletes can receive financial assistance of up to ₹20 lakh.

The initiative aims to help athletes meet training expenses, access essential sporting facilities and prepare for competitions. For young players with talent but limited resources, financial support can make it easier to pursue their sporting ambitions.

Delhi CM Sports Promotion Scheme: Who Will Benefit?

The approved assistance covers 89 elite athletes and 34 school-level players, taking the total number of beneficiaries to 123.

The scheme has also expanded its coverage to include additional sporting disciplines, creating opportunities for athletes participating in different sports to receive support.

Elite athletes can receive up to ₹20 lakh, which may help cover expenses related to specialised coaching, sports equipment, nutrition and training. These requirements can be particularly important for athletes preparing for national and international competitions.

According to the available report, 60% of the approved amount is scheduled to be transferred directly to beneficiaries in the first phase.

From School-Level Players to Elite Athletes: What Is the Aim?

The scheme is intended to support emerging sporting talent as well as athletes competing at higher levels. Its broader objectives include helping school-level players access training, supporting participation in competitions and encouraging sporting achievements.

Information from the Delhi government's Education Directorate outlines different components covering training assistance, competition participation and recognition of sporting performance.

Athletes often face expenses beyond regular practice, including coaching fees, equipment, nutrition and travel to competitions. Financial assistance can help ease some of these costs and allow players to focus more closely on improving their performance.

Delhi's Grassroots Sports Support: ₹2,000 Monthly Assistance

In a separate development, the Delhi government approved Grassroots Training Support Assistance under the scheme in September 2026.

Under this component, eligible athletes aged under 14, under 17, under 19 and under 21 who regularly train at Delhi government sports centres and stadiums are eligible for monthly assistance of ₹2,000.

The support is intended to help with expenses such as nutrition, local travel, basic sporting equipment and medical needs. These costs can become barriers for young athletes trying to maintain consistent training.

How Can Players Check Eligibility and Application Details?

Athletes should consult official notifications issued by the Delhi government's Education Directorate for information about eligibility, required documents, application deadlines and the conditions attached to each component.

The ₹9.75 crore approval covers the 123 identified beneficiaries and should not be interpreted as an automatic payment for every athlete or as confirmation that a new application window is open.

Players should verify the latest official guidelines before applying for assistance under the relevant component.