Delhi CM Rekha Gupta highlights PM Awas Yojana, housing for slum residents, transport improvements and world-class infrastructure while outlining Delhi's role in the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta delivered her speech at the press conference held on 14th October 2026 about the development plans of the city, the help extended by the Centre and the various government initiatives. She talked about the role of Delhi in the formation of Viksit Bharat 2047, 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's career and how efforts were being made to provide houses for economically weaker sections of society.

The CM thanked the Central Government for providing help to develop better housing facilities, improved transport facilities and world class infrastructure. She said that Delhi is not only focusing on its developmental goals but also helping in fulfilling India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Viksit Bharat 2047: Delhi's Contribution Towards Development of India

In the course of her speech during the press conference, Rekha Gupta said that achieving the vision of making India a developed nation by 2047 would be possible through collective efforts of all Indians. She stressed that Delhi too was contributing towards the vision of India while striving to become a developed capital.

According to the CM, improving the basic facilities and quality of life of people is an important part of Delhi's development journey

Journey of PM Narendra Modi for 25 Years and Development of Delhi

In addition to this, Gupta also mentioned about the 25-year journey of Narendra Modi as he has been the Prime Minister for the last 12 years as per her speech. She said that the development projects taken up during his tenure have benefited the city of Delhi.

The Chief Minister made a point of thanking the Centre for its contributions towards the development of the capital city and highlighted improvements in the area of transport, connectivity and infrastructure. She thanked the Prime Minister for his contribution to the development of Delhi.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY): Delhi’s Effort towards Housing for the Poor

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) got due mention in the speech of Ms. Arvind Kejriwal. The scheme in Delhi started from 2025 and she mentioned about the satisfaction regarding the effort to give homes to those who belong to economically weaker sections.

Stressing on the vision of housing for all, she said, "Wherever there are slums, there are houses."

Better Transport and World-Class Infrastructure in Delhi

The Chief Minister also highlighted plans to improve transport facilities, connectivity and infrastructure across the capital. She said Central Government support was helping Delhi advance these development priorities.

Better transport and stronger connectivity are important for convenient movement across the city, while improved infrastructure can help address the capital's future needs.

Gupta stressed that coordination between the Central and Delhi governments was essential to achieving these objectives. Housing, transport and public infrastructure, she indicated, remain important areas of focus as Delhi works towards its development goals.