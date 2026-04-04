Delhi CM Rekha Gupta led a BJP roadshow for Dilip Ghosh in Kharagpur, stating people have resolved to oust the TMC government. She asserted that a BJP government would stop infiltrators, who she claims are a threat to the country.

Rekha Gupta's Roadshow for BJP's Dilip Ghosh

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday held a roadshow in support of BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh for the upcoming assembly elections in Kharagpur Sadar constituency. Speaking to ANI, CM Rekha Gupta said, "This time, the people of Bengal have resolved to uproot and throw out this (Trinamool Congress) government, and the enthusiasm among the people here indicates that Mamata Banerjee will be ousted and this time a Modi government will be formed."

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She added, "This is not just an issue of protecting Bengal; it is an issue of protecting the entire country. The infiltrators who come to Bengal not only rob our Bengali brothers and sisters of their rights but also pose a threat to the security of the country. Once our government comes to power, the infiltrators will be stopped," she asserted.

The roadshow witnessed strong participation from party supporters and local leaders, signalling heightened political activity in the constituency ahead of the elections.

Tensions Escalate with Attack Allegation

The heightened political activity in Kharagpur Sadar comes as tensions rise across the state, with Congress candidate Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleging an attack by TMC workers during his campaign in Murshidabad's Berhampore constituency. Chowdhury, who was earlier an MP from Behrampore, said he had raised concerns with the administration over security arrangements during the ongoing election campaign.

Key Election Flashpoints and Schedule

The incident highlights the increasingly charged atmosphere ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, which are set to be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with vote counting scheduled for May 4.

A primary flashpoint in this election is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which has led to the deletion of over 60 lakh names, triggering widespread protests, legal battles, and allegations from the ruling TMC, while the BJP frames it as necessary.

In the 2021 Assembly elections in the state held in eight phases, the Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats amid an intense contest with the BJP, which jumped to 77 seats. Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls.