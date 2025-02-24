Delhi CM Rekha Gupta sworn in as Member of Legislative Assembly [WATCH]

Rekha Gupta was sworn in as a Member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday (Feb 24). She arrived at the Delhi Assembly for the first session of the 8th legislative assembly, confidently displaying a victory sign.
 

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 24, 2025, 11:53 AM IST

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took oath as a Member of the Legislative Assembly of Delhi on Monday. Gupta was earlier seen arriving at the Delhi Assembly for the first session of the 8th legislative assembly, confidently showing a victory sign.

In anticipation of the Assembly's opening, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma shared his message for the people of Delhi. He assured that the newly formed government would meet their expectations and fulfil all the promises made during the election campaign.

"I want to say to the people of Delhi that our government will meet your expectations. We will fulfil all the poll promises we made. I also want the cooperation of the Opposition party. We want good laws to be formed to take Delhi to newer heights. I don't claim that we will make Delhi like Paris or London, but we will ensure we develop Delhi. This is our government's resolution," Verma said.

Meanwhile, the first session of the 8th legislative assembly commenced on Monday, with BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely taking the oath as Protem Speaker at Raj Niwas. The oath was administered by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. Following this, the election of the Speaker will take place at 2 pm.
Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra expressed his views, calling the day historic.

"It is a historic day today. The people who cheated Delhi have understood that the real owner is only the public. Corruption has a limited time, and after that, it is over. Under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta, such a government has come to Delhi that will work for the people of Delhi."

BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely said, "My best wishes are with her (AAP's Atishi) on becoming Leader of Opposition (in Delhi Assembly). My sympathies have been with her as people from her own party used to refer to her as 'temporary CM'."

According to the Delhi Assembly bulletin, Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena will address the assembly on February 25, following which the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports will be tabled. Later that day, the assembly will open the floor for the motion of thanks on the LG's address.

On February 26, the discussion on the motion of thanks will begin at 11:00 AM, after which the election of the Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly will take place. 

Delhi Assembly's first session under CM Rekha Gupta's leadership begins today

