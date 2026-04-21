Delhi CM Rekha Gupta conducted a surprise inspection in Azadpur, reviewing Metro and PWD works. She pulled up officials for delays and poor sanitation, demanding time-bound project completion, transparency, and uncompromised quality.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta carried out a surprise inspection on Monday in and around Azadpur, covering Gupta Market, Azadpur Chowk, Tripolia Chowk and adjoining areas, according to a release by the Chief Minister's office. She reviewed ongoing works of the Delhi Metro and the Public Works Department (PWD) on the ground and sought detailed, real-time progress reports from officials.

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Visibly displeased with delays, poor coordination, and unsatisfactory sanitation, the Chief Minister pulled up officials and issued a clear warning: negligence in development work will not be tolerated. "Development must be seen on the ground, not just on paper," she said, directing all departments to complete projects in a strictly time-bound manner. She stressed that execution must not disrupt public movement, safety or daily convenience, and these must remain top priorities at all times.

CM's Non-Negotiables: Transparency, Timelines, Quality

According to the press release, in a detailed review meeting on-site, Gupta emphasised that all works must adhere to three non-negotiables: transparency, strict timelines, and uncompromised quality to ensure that citizens receive intended benefits without delay.

Action on Waterlogging and Civic Upkeep

Addressing the chronic problem of waterlogging, the Chief Minister directed PWD to undertake a comprehensive reconstruction of the drainage system in Azadpur, Adarsh Nagar and Tripolia Chowk under a new master plan. She also ordered immediate and thorough desilting of drains, making it clear that both short-term relief and a permanent solution must be ensured.

She instructed officials to expedite road repairs and ensure pothole-free streets, alongside the systematic beautification and restoration of footpaths to improve walkability.

Emphasising civic upkeep, she called for strengthened waste management systems, regular cleanliness drives, and the prompt repair of damaged public infrastructure. She warned that all works will be closely monitored and any lapse will lead to direct accountability of concerned officials, the release noted.

Rigorous Review of Metro Construction

During the inspection, the Chief Minister also undertook a rigorous review of Metro construction works, examining both technical and structural aspects. At Azadpur Chowk, she assessed the strength and quality of pillars and expressed strong concern over any shortcomings. She directed that footpaths affected by pillar construction must be restored immediately to their original condition once work is completed, reiterating that inconvenience to the public is unacceptable.

Gupta further instructed that proper drainage arrangements at construction sites must be ensured to prevent water accumulation, and that agencies must maintain close coordination, particularly with the PWD, to deliver projects with full transparency and within stipulated deadlines. She underlined that there will be zero compromise on safety standards, construction quality and site hygiene.

Azadpur Interchange Hub a Key Focus

As per the release, the Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of the Azadpur Metro station, which is being developed as a major interchange hub connecting the Yellow Line, Pink Line and the under-construction Magenta Line (Phase 4). The project is expected to significantly transform connectivity in North Delhi.

Describing it as a major engineering feat, officials briefed her on the station's five-level infrastructure, comprising an underbridge, surface road, road overbridge, and multiple metro layers integrated into a single corridor.

Work on the Janakpuri West to R. K. Ashram Marg corridor is progressing at a pace, with the Chief Minister setting a target for completion by the end of this year.

Commitment to a 'Viksit Delhi'

During her visit, Gupta also inspected sanitation conditions and civic amenities in the surrounding areas. She directed officials to institutionalise regular cleanliness drives and ensure sustained improvements. Specific instructions were issued for the renovation of foot overbridges, improvement of footpaths, and relocation or restoration of police booths wherever required.

Reaffirming the government's commitment, the Chief Minister said Delhi is being equipped with robust, citizen-centric infrastructure. Neglected areas are being brought into the mainstream of development, and all projects will be delivered within fixed timelines.

She added that the government is working round the clock in mission mode to realise the vision of a 'Viksit Delhi' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)