Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visited Rajasthan's Shrinathji Temple on Mahashivratri to offer prayers. She also unveiled a statue of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan in Shahdara, promising to expand the hospital.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday visited the renowned Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan to offer prayers on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, where she performed traditional rituals and sought blessings for the people.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to the ANI, Rekha Gupta expressed, "Today, on the occasion of Mahashivratri, I feel incredibly fortunate to have had the opportunity to offer prayers to Lord Shrinathji. I am filled with a profound sense of peace and joy. This land of Rajasthan is a land of rich traditions, courage, and sacrifice. After receiving the Lord's blessings, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the residents here for their immense love and support. I also want to reassure the families from Rajasthan who reside in Delhi that I will always remain connected with them and stand by them through every high and low."

On the occasion, Rekha Gupta participated in traditional rituals inside the temple and received a ceremonial scarf as a blessing from the temple priests.

CM Unveils Statue of RSS Founder in Delhi

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, unveiled the statue of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan in Shahdara.

Speaking to reporters after unveiling the statue, the Chief Minister said the hospital had provided healthcare for 27-28 years and that the state government would expand it in the future, bringing the latest machinery. "This is a proud moment. This hospital has been providing healthcare to people for 27-28 years. The installation of the statue of Dr Hedgewar, by the government, on the completion of 100 years of RSS, is an inspiration for all of us. We will also extend this hospital in the future, bring the latest machinery," CM Gupta said.

About Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and RSS

Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, commonly referred to as "Doctor Sahab", led the organisation for fifteen years until his passing in 1940. Before his death, he anointed Guruji MS Golwalkar as his successor, who over the next three decades expanded the RSS to every nook and corner of India.

Hedgewar, born on April 1, 1889, in Maharashtra's Nagpur, served as the RSS's founder and first Sarsanghchalak (Chief). (ANI)