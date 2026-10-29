Delhi CM Rekha Gupta targets Rahul Gandhi and Congress after the BJP's Delhi march, thanks participating traders and residents, and reiterates her confidence in Narendra Modi's leadership.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched a sharp attack on the Congress and Rahul Gandhi following the BJP's ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ march in the national capital. Thanking participating residents and traders, she claimed that the turnout reflected public opposition to what she described as the Congress's negative politics.

The march was led by BJP national president Nitin Nabin and attended by senior party leaders, including Delhi BJP president and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, along with MPs, ministers, MLAs and other prominent members.

Sharing her reaction on social media, Gupta wrote, “This is the roar of democracy and the defeat of anarchy!” She presented the public participation as a message against the Congress, while her interpretation of the turnout remained a political claim.

Rekha Gupta Thanks Delhi Residents and Traders

Gupta expressed gratitude to the people who participated in the march, particularly members of Delhi's business community. She claimed that the gathering demonstrated public resistance to alleged attempts to disrupt the functioning of the capital.

The chief minister described the participation as a show of support for the BJP's campaign. The march focused on issues of democracy, political accountability and what the party characterised as disorderly politics by the Congress.

CM Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Congress's Political Strategy

Taking aim at Rahul Gandhi, Gupta criticised his political leadership and claimed that repeated setbacks had weakened the Congress. She alleged that the party was losing public confidence because of its approach to politics.

She also referred to Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, claiming that the Congress had received “zero” in these states. However, her statement did not specify the elections or results being referenced. The remark should therefore be understood as her political assertion rather than a verified summary of the Congress's electoral performance across these states.

Nitin Nabin Leads BJP March in Delhi

The ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ march was organised under the leadership of BJP national president Nitin Nabin. Harsh Malhotra and several other senior party leaders, elected representatives and public figures also participated.

The BJP used the event to highlight its concerns about the Congress's political approach. Gupta cited the participation of traders and other residents as evidence of support for the party's message.

Rekha Gupta Backs PM Narendra Modi's Leadership

In her remarks, Gupta predicted that the Congress could face a stronger public response in upcoming elections. She also questioned Rahul Gandhi's leadership and the party's political strategy.

Concluding her message, the chief minister expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, declaring, “Make a note of it, Modi is not going anywhere!” She also used the hashtag #ModiKahinNahiJayega.

Her comments underline the BJP's political messaging against the Congress, with the Delhi march serving as a platform for the party to reiterate its position on democracy, leadership and electoral support.