Delhi CM Rekha Gupta calls for strict action against food adulteration, including fines and licence cancellations, as inspections uncover unsafe food products and over 900 kg of items are destroyed.

Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, has urged for stringent action against adulterated or unsafe food items. She has directed that offenders must be brought to book by taking strict actions like blacklisting them, imposition of fines, revoking licenses, making police complaints etc., while keeping food safety checks in operation throughout the year.

In addition to this, the chief minister has stressed on the necessity of informing consumers about violations and providing them adequate information as to what steps can be taken in case of food adulteration. The focus, she says, must go beyond festivals to ensure food safety.

Strict Actions by Delhi Government Against Food Adulteration

As per the given data, the following steps are to be taken for the enforcement of the rules.

It includes identification of brands violating food safety standards, imposing of penalties, revocation of licenses in certain cases and making FIRs against offenders.

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They have also been advised to think of blacklisting offenders and giving details of helpline numbers to consumers.

Remedies for unsafe, substandard, or wrongly labeled food items are governed by relevant food safety regulations such as the Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006. Inspections, sample tests, and lab reports are vital in determining the necessary action.

Over 900 KG of Sweets and Other Foods Destroyed in Delhi

The festivals increase demands for sweets, dairy foods, and other foods. It means that market inspection becomes more critical.

According to Indian Express report dated October 26, 2026, over 900 kg of sweets and other foods were destroyed in weekend inspections in Delhi. This included 402 kg of food items in Nihal Vihar, West Delhi, and 520 kg of spoiled khoya and chhena at Mori Gate Khoya Mandi near Kashmere Gate. Sampling for lab test was also done.

In an earlier report, published on October 23, 322 kg of ghee was seized in inspections in shops advertising heavy discounts on social media. Samples of ghee and other food items were tested.

Online Grocery Warehouses Under Scrutiny Too

Food safety checks are becoming more significant outside the regular market places, as people order groceries and packed foods through e-commerce and quick commerce websites.

A report released on October 17, 2026, talked about inspections carried out on online retail and quick commerce warehouses in Delhi. Some of the issues reported included expiry of goods, unhygienic storage, presence of pests and failure to maintain prescribed temperatures.

According to the same report, out of the 59 samples of desi ghee tested in the drive, 19 were considered unsafe and four did not satisfy the prescribed standards. Such cases highlight the significance of inspecting the storage conditions and the quality of the food products.

Where Can Consumers File Complaints Regarding Food Safety?

Consumers can file complaints regarding food adulteration through government channels like Food Safety Connect of FSSAI. They should check the packaging, manufacture date, expiry date, seals and licence while buying food.

Gupta's message talks about year-round inspections instead of temporary inspections during festivals. Year-round inspections, evidence-based actions and complaint mechanisms will be crucial for the protection of consumers in Delhi.