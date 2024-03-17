Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Delhi CM Kejriwal gets 2 fresh summonses from ED in excise policy and Delhi Jal Board scam case; AAP reacts

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has received two fresh summonses from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), including one in the Delhi liquor policy case. The second notice is in connection with a case linked to the Delhi Jal Board.

    Delhi CM Kejriwal gets 2 fresh summonses from ED in excise policy and Delhi Jal Board scam case; AAP reacts
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 17, 2024, 1:22 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has received two summonses from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), one each in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy and Delhi Jal Board money laundering cases. While the CM has been asked to appear before it on March 18 in connection with the Delhi Jal Board case, Kejriwal has been summoned again on March 21 to join the investigation into the alleged liquor policy scam.

    This comes a day after a Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Kejriwal following the ED’s complaints that he was not complying with its summonses in the liquor policy case. Reacting to the news, AAP minister Atishi said, “CM Kejriwal physically appeared in court yesterday and the court granted him bail following the ED’s complaints that he was not complying with the summons issued by it in the liquor policy case."

    Also Read | Delhi excise policy case: ED issues 9th summon to CM Arvind Kejriwal, asks him to appear on March 21

    "Nobody knows what this DJB (Delhi Jal Board) case is about. This seems to be a backup plan to arrest Kejriwal anyhow and stop him from campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls," she told reporters.

    “This shows nothing but a clear motive of the BJP and PM Modi to stop Kejriwal from fighting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Delhi. They just care about the polls and how to stop the Opposition from taking part in it,” she added.

    The ED is probing an alleged money laundering angle in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22, which allegedly benefited certain liquor dealers. The AAP has denied the allegations. BRS leader K Kavitha was arrested in the case on Saturday.

    In the Delhi Jal Board case, the central agency has alleged that bribe money generated from a tender issued by the Delhi government was "passed on" as electoral funds to the AAP. The AAP MP ND Gupta, former DJB member Shalabh Kumar, chartered accountant Pankaj Mangal, and Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar were all searched by the ED in February as part of the investigation. In January, contractor Anil Kumar Aggarwal and retired chief engineer Jagdish Kumar Arora were taken into custody in connection with a bribery investigation.

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2024, 1:22 PM IST
