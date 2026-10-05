Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inspected the Sakhi One Stop Centre at Lok Nayak Hospital, reviewing all facilities. She directed officials to submit monthly reports on cases, ensure confidentiality for POCSO cases, and provide timely support to victims.

CM Rekha Gupta has taken a crucial initiative towards women and girl children in Delhi on Monday. CM inspected the Sakhi One Stop Centre at Lok Nayak Hospital. During the inspection, she closely looked into all the facilities and complaint system offered by the Sakhi One Stop Centre and promised comfort for all the women who will visit the Centre in times of need.

CM Orders Strict Monitoring of Cases

The CM directed officials to submit a complete monthly report to the CM Office, covering the status of all cases, police reports and FIRs, the support provided to victims while they were at the Centre, and the action taken against the accused.

Focus on POCSO Cases and Timely Justice

CM Rekha Gupta directed officials to keep POCSO cases involving girls confidential and regularly check the status of FIRs, arrests and court proceedings. She said all case details should be properly recorded and followed up on time so that the case is not affected at any stage. She also made it clear that if officials face any problem in the process of delivering justice, the matter should be immediately taken up with senior police officers so that the issue can be resolved as soon as possible.

About Sakhi One Stop Centres

Sakhi One Stop Centres offer women and girls facing violence immediate support at a single location, including medical assistance, counselling, legal aid, help with filing FIRs, police support and temporary shelter. Women can access these services through the toll-free 181 helpline, which connects them to the support they need during an emergency.

Ensuring Quality Care and Facilities

CM Rekha Gupta reviewed the counselling and shelter facilities at the centre. She said every woman should get help as per her needs, and those needing urgent support or a safe place should be helped without delay. She also asked officials to ensure proper food, clothing, cleanliness and other basic facilities, along with a safe and respectful environment. (ANI)