Delhi CM Rekha Gupta celebrated BJP's West Bengal victory, calling it a turning point. She credited PM Modi's leadership and the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' for the win, stating women in Bengal rejected fear and appeasement politics.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday visited the Kali Temple in CR Park along with BJP national president Nitin Nabin to offer prayers, marking the party's historic victory in West Bengal.

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After paying obeisance, the Chief Minister described the mandate as a turning point in Indian politics. She said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the saffron flag is now 'flying high from Gangotri to Gangasagar,' adding that the result clearly reflects the public's growing faith in politics driven by development and nationalism.

CM Attacks Opposition, Hails 'Nari Shakti'

Referring to the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', CM Gupta launched a sharp attack on the opposition, saying parties that had opposed the bill in Parliament have been decisively rejected by the women of Bengal. "The mothers and sisters of Bengal have sent a strong message through their votes," she said, asserting that women in the state have firmly turned away from fear, violence and appeasement politics. "They have shown they are ready to stand up for their dignity and rights against any oppressive force."

CM Gupta further said the victory represents the success of policies focused on women's dignity, safety and empowerment under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. Despite an atmosphere of fear and intimidation, she noted, women in Bengal voted fearlessly and played a key role in strengthening democracy and establishing a government committed to good governance.

A Tribute to Party Workers and Democracy

Calling the win a tribute to countless party workers, she said their struggle and sacrifices have borne fruit. "This victory is a testament to unwavering faith in democracy," CM said, adding that the courage shown by the people of Bengal in choosing governance over fear serves as an inspiration for the entire country.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, and Greater Kailash MLA Shikha Rai were also present on the occasion. (ANI)