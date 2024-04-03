Bittu Bajrangi, Nuh violence accused out on bail, thrashes man in viral video (WATCH)

A police officer was seen standing nearby during the altercation. The video captured the scene outside Bajrangi's residence, where his associates restrained the man while Bajrangi proceeded to strike him with a stick.

Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi, previously accused in the Nuh violence case, has surfaced in a viral video showing him beating a man with a stick. The incident reportedly occurred as Bajrangi and his group accused the man of luring young girls with ill intentions into his room, prompting them to take matters into their own hands to teach him a "lesson."

Notably, a police officer was seen standing nearby during the altercation. The video captured the scene outside Bajrangi's residence, where his associates restrained the man while Bajrangi proceeded to strike him with a stick.

Karnataka, other states brace for heatwave: IMD issues warning in effect from April 3-6

Asianet Newsable has not independently verified the video.

The Nuh district of Haryana witnessed communal unrest on June 31, 2023, resulting in six casualties, including two home guards and a mosque cleric. Bittu Bajrangi was implicated in the violence after allegedly making inflammatory statements on social media platforms, inciting the clashes.

Kerala: Passenger pushes TTE to death from train in Thrissur; Eyewitnesses reveal shocking details

Subsequently, on August 15, Bittu Bajrangi was apprehended in connection with the case, but he was granted bail two weeks later.