'I am a Hindu...': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reacts to 'soft-Hindutva' allegations

Speaking to the media, Kejriwal said he visited the temple, and there is nothing wrong with it. He said when one reaches the temple, they feel at ease and asked what is the issue with him visiting them.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, said that he attends temples because he is a Hindu and that no one should protest against it. The Aam Aadmi Party national convener, who was in town for two days, responded to a question on whether he was engaging in "soft Hindutva" by visiting temples. Speaking to the media, Kejriwal said he visited the temple, and there is nothing wrong with it. He said when one reaches the temple, they feel at ease and ask what is the issue with him visiting them. He added that he is a Hindu and his wife pays a visit to the Gaurishankar shrine.

Asked about Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's statement that the AAP was copying the coastal state's schemes like sponsoring pilgrimages, Kejriwal claimed that Sawant was actually copying his party. Adding further to his claims, he said whenever he said he would give electricity-free, Sawant gave water-free. Giving examples, he added that when he said we will provide employment allowance, Sawant announced about 10,000 jobs, and when he spoke about pilgrimages, a scheme was announced.

Also Read | Boosting local enterprises: CM Arvind Kejriwal announces 'Delhi Bazaar' web portal to promote small businesses

During his visit, the Delhi chief minister met with members of the Bhandari caste and recruited labour unionist and mining protest leader Puti Gaonkar into the party. Meanwhile, CM Kejriwal is the first Delhi CM to visit the community's headquarters, the Gomantak Bhandari Samaj. It was founded 106 years ago. In the presence of vice president Devanand Naik, general secretary Fakru Panjikar, secretary Krishnakant Govekar, executive members Eknath Tari and Mangaldas Naik, and numerous AAP officials, Gomantak Bhandari Samaj president Ashok Naik greeted CM Kejriwal.

Also Read | Delhi CM Kejriwal announces compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare to farmers for rain-damaged crops