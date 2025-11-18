The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided 25 locations linked to Al-Falah University in Delhi and Haryana, widening its probe into the November 10 Delhi car blast. The agency is investigating financial irregularities under PMLA.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday launched a coordinated search operation at 25 locations across Delhi, Haryana and other cities as part of its probe against Al-Falah University, its trustees-- widening the range of multi-agency probe in November 10 deadly Delhi car blast terror attack which claimed 15 lives and over a two dozen injuries to innocent people.

Sources told ANI that the searches began around 5 am after the agency registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Haryana's Faridabad-based Al-Falah University and its trustees earlier this week to investigate suspected financial irregularities.

PMLA Probe Details

The agency conducted simultaneous searches at the offices, entities, shell firms, and individuals linked to Al-Falah University and its trustees, in close coordination with the police forces. Teams from the ED conducted simultaneous searches on premises linked to the university's management, associated trusts, and businesses. One of the 25 places being searched is Delhi's Okhla area.

The financial probe agency is examining alleged violations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), including possible diversion of funds and suspicious financial transactions routed through entities associated with the university. Sources said the ED is looking into fund flow patterns, income declarations, and payments made through shell or related entities, as indicated in preliminary findings that led to the ECIR.

Multi-Agency Probe and University's Stance

Ghus is ED's first action in the Delhi blast case, when Al-Falah University is already under the scanner of multiple agencies. Over the past week, central and state agencies have been investigating individuals associated with the university in connection with unrelated terror-linked probes.

The NIA and local police units had earlier questioned several doctors affiliated with the university's medical college to verify alleged contacts with suspects in the recent Delhi blast case. The ED investigation follows two FIRs filed recently by the Delhi Police Crime Branch against Al-Falah University, including cases related to cheating and alleged forgery concerning accreditation documents.

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) had also issued a notice to the university over discrepancies in claims regarding its accreditation status. The ECIR registered by the ED is understood to be linked to these FIRs, enabling the financial probe agency to examine whether the alleged criminal conduct resulted in proceeds of crime under PMLA.

Al-Falah University has maintained that it is fully cooperating with all investigating agencies. The university administration has previously issued statements asserting that ongoing investigations relate to the actions of individuals and not to the institution itself, and that no illegal activity has occurred on campus.

Evidence Seizure and Further Action Expected

Sources indicated that documents, digital records, and financial ledgers can be seized during the massive searches being carried out by the ED to examine evidence of money laundering or fund misuse.

Further summons and questioning of trustees or associated staff may follow once the agency has analysed the material recovered. (ANI)