BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal met victims of the Delhi car blast, assuring them that Home Minister Amit Shah is monitoring the probe. The explosion near Red Fort killed 8 people, prompting high-level security meetings and a multi-agency investigation.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Praveen Khandelwal on Tuesday met those who were injured in the recent car blast incident in Delhi at Lok Nayak Jay Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital. He also assured that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is closely monitoring the investigation and that those responsible will face the "strictest punishment".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to reporters, Khandelwal said, "I have met all the injured. I have spoken with almost all those who are injured.Everyone has expressed satisfaction that their treatment is being done properly.I express my condolences to those whose family members have passed away. I believe that those who are injured will soon recover and return to their homes. Whoever is responsible for this will receive the strictest punishment."

"Amit Shah ji is keeping an eye on this entire matter.The investigation process is ongoing," he added. The explosion occurred inside a Hyundai i20 near the Red Fort in the national capital on Monday evening, killing at least eight people and leaving several others injured.

Official Response to Blast

Earlier today, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena met the victims of the blast that occurred near Red Fort on Monday evening at the Lok Nayak Hospital.

High-Level Security Meetings Underway

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has chaired another round of a high-level security review meeting to assess the situation following the deadly blast in Delhi on Monday evening. The meeting was conducted after a break of over two hours. The first round of meetings took place at the Home Minister's residence at 11 am.

The meeting was then attended by Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sadanand Vasant Date, and Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha. Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat also joined the meeting virtually.

Investigation Continues

The review comes amid heightened security concerns in the national capital as multiple agencies probe the explosion that occurred around 7 pm in a Hyundai i20 car near a traffic signal between Gates 1 and 4 of the Red Fort Metro Station. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the NIA revisited the blast site on Tuesday morning to collect additional forensic evidence. (ANI)